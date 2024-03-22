How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat game will be the final head-to-head meeting between the two teams. The Pelicans lost 121-106 on Thursday to the Orlando Magic. Meanwhile, the Heat are eyeing a second-straight win after Wednesday night's 107-104 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In their first meeting on Feb. 23, the Heat beat the New Orleans Pelicans 106-95. Despite Zion Williamson going for 23 points (9-of-22 shooting), nine rebounds and seven assists, the combined efforts of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo proved too much to handle.

The Heat duo went for a combined 47 points (18-of-30 shooting), 16 rebounds and seven assists. As a unit, Miami shot 46.3%, including 44.8% from beyond the arc. They also limited New Orleans to only 37.5% shooting, including 21.9% from 3-point range.

Moreover, the New Orleans Pelicans are fifth (42-27 record) in the Western Conference, while the Miami Heat are seventh (38-31 record) in the Eastern Conference.

When and where is New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat?

Start Time: 8:00 pm Eastern Time

Game Arena: Kaseya Center

Location: Miami, FL

Ticket Details: NBA fans can purchase tickets for the New Orleans vs Miami Heat game on Ticketmaster with a price range of $44-700.

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat?

Fans have several options to choose from if they want to catch this NBA matchup live from television channels to going for the live streaming route.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat TV channel list

When it comes to TV channel options, Bally Sports Sun and WVUE will be televising the New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat ball game.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat radio station

Aside from the TV channel list, NBA fans can choose to stay updated with the game live on the following radio stations: SiriusXM, WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710 and WRNO 99.5FM.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat live streaming details

Lastly, with the popularity of live streaming platforms for watching NBA games live, fans have NBA League Pass or FuboTV to choose from.

When it comes to NBA League Pass, it comes with two options: monthly and season packages. For the season package, it features the standard pass ($14.99 per month) and the premium pass ($22.99 per month). Meanwhile, the season package includes a standard pass ($14.99 per season) and a premium pass ($22.99 per season).

FuboTV, meanwhile, has three packages to choose from, depending on preference. The pro option is priced at $59.99 on the first month after the seven-day free trial but becomes $79.99 for the next months.

Additionally, the elite option ($69.99 during the first month after the free trial) follows the same plan but is priced at $89.99 per month after the discount month. The final option, the Latino package, is $24.99 in the first month and $32.99 in the next.