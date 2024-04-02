How to watch New York Knicks vs Miami Heat NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The New York Knicks vs Miami Heat game is one of the most important matchups on the NBA slate on Tuesday. This one is critical in the race for Eastern Conference playoff seedings. The Knicks are trying to maintain their spot in the top four of the East despite injuries. The Heat are desperately trying to climb into the top six to avoid the play-in tournament.

The Knicks are in fourth, three games ahead of the Indiana Pacers in sixth. The Heat are in seventh. They have one game back of the Pacers.

Miami is 6-4 in their last ten and continues to play up-and-down despite hanging around the play-in spots. The Knicks are trying to stay afloat while dealing with injuries to three starters in OG Anunoby, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson. They are 7-3 in their last ten.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A win for Miami would be huge in getting them to the top six. Their is a fierce rivalry between the two teams as the Heat knocked out the Knicks last season. New York won both of their previous meetings this season.

The Knicks won the first game in New York 100-98 back in November. They then blew out the Heat in Madison Square Garden 125-109 in late January.

When and where is the New York Knicks vs Miami Heat game?

Game Day: Tuesday April 2

Start Time: 7:30pm ET

Game Arena: Kaseya Center

Location: Miami, Florida

Ticket Details: Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster in the price range of $60 to $1200+. They can also be found on resale sites like Vivid Seats starting at $48.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Miami Heat

The New York Knicks vs Miami Heat game can be found on multiple platforms. Let’s take a look at the viewing options for this crucial Eastern conference tilt as both teams are battling for playoff seeding.

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat channel list

This one will not air on national TV. The game will air on MSG in the New York market. It will broadcast on Bally Sports Sun in South Florida. It can also be seen on NBA League Pass.

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat radio stations

The audio call of the game will air on SiriusXm NBA Radio. The game will air on WQAM 560 AM and WRTO 98.3 FM in Miami. It will air on 104.5 FM The Team ESPN in New York.

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat live streaming details

The game can be streamed on the NBA app with a League Pass subscription. The game will stream on MSG+ for those in New York with a subscription. South Florida fans can also stream the game on Bally Sports+ through their TV provider or subscription account.