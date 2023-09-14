"I aint taking no picture with no ni***s": Michael Jordan once abused lifelong fan Chamillionaire and then demanded $15,000 for a jersey

Michael Jordan has never been one to hold his tongue. The NBA legend is combative by nature, and it's that edge that made him a fierce competitor. Yet, Jordan's mean streak wasn't reserved for other basketball players.

In fact, depending on his mood at the time, anybody could experience the negative side of the Chicago Bulls legend. One of the most popular stories of Jordan showing his combative side is when he turned down Chamillionaire's request for a photograph, despite the rapper being one of the most popular stars at the time.

"Nobody was talking," Chamillionaire said. "They were just chilling or whatever. I was just like, 'Hey, I don't mean to be rude, but, Mike, I just wanted to know if I could get a picture?'

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I kind of expected him to say no, so I wasn't mad if he said no. But the way he said it? He said, 'Oh, hell, nah, man! I ain't taking no pictures with no n*****.'"

Expand Tweet

Chamillionaire then revealed that Jordan put a price on a picture, with the legend asking for $15,000 despite being one of the highest-paid athletes of his generation.

"You pay $15,000 right now for a jersey from me, and I'll take a picture with you," Chamillionaire recalled Jordan as saying.

There are multiple stories of such encounters with Michael Jordan. However, Chamillionaire's fame at the time made it one of the more shocking experiences.

Michael Jordan once punched Steve Kerr

For those who have followed Michael Jordan's career, the way he treated Chamillionaire comes as no surprise. The 14-time All-Star doesn't take any prisoners and is willing to speak his mind regardless of the situation.

During his time as Jordan's teammate on the Chicago Bulls, Steve Kerr experienced the legend's fiery temper first-hand. Jordan and Kerr got into a heated argument during a practice session before the 1995-96 NBA season. Jordan ended up punching Kerr in the face.

When Phil Jackson, who was coaching the Bulls at the time, later released his autobiography, "Eleven Rings." There was a quote from Jordan regarding the incident with Kerr.

“It made me look at myself and say, ‘You know what? You’re really being an idiot about this whole process.' I knew I had to be more respectful of my teammates."

However, Kerr believes his decision to stand his ground against Michael Jordan was the turning point in his relationship with the superstar and led to them becoming successful together.

“We talked it out, and it was probably, in a weird way, the best thing that I ever did, was stand up for myself with him because he tested everybody he played with, and I stood up to him," Kerr said during an appearance on Jordan's popular documentary "The Last Dance."

Kerr continued.

“From that point on, our relationship dramatically improved and our trust in each other, everything. It was like, ‘All right, we got that out of the way. We’re going to war together.'”

There are countless stories of Michael Jordan being a hothead or a bully. Jordan didn't care if you were famous. He didn't care if you were a star or an All-Star. He was the alpha; if you didn't know it, he ensured you would never forget it.