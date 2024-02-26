“I also need a new max contract”: Kawhi Leonard’s witty response to season-long availability draws hilarious reactions from NBA fans

During the postgame interview after the LA Clippers lost to the Sacramento Kings 123-107 on Sunday, Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was asked about what goes into him being available in so many games this year.

Leonard's simple but witty response stunned the crowd.

"Not tearing my ACL, not tearing my meniscus," Kawhi said.

Watch the interview here: (Skip to 2:15 for the specific part)

Leonard’s response also drew hilarious reactions from NBA fans.

“I also need a new max contract,” a Reddit user said.

Kawhi has largely been healthy this season, having missed only five of the 56 games played by the Clippers. However, his voice while he responded to the question had a nostalgic heaviness of his past experiences with injuries.

The two-time NBA champion previously partially tore his right ACL during Game 4 against the Utah Jazz in the 2021 playoffs. He was sidelined for the rest of the Clippers' playoff run with a swollen knee.

Similarly, he suffered a torn right meniscus during the 2023 playoffs in the Clippers' series against the Phoenix Suns. After averaging 34.5 points in the first two games of the series, the six-time NBA All-Star was again sidelined for the rest of the Clippers' playoff run. His unavailability was difficult for the Clippers to overcome, as they lost the series 4-1.

Moreover, the two-time Finals MVP has had recurring encounters with sprained ankles and quadriceps tendinopathy throughout his career.

Paul George has high praise for his LA Clippers teammate Kawhi Leonard

In an episode of "Podcast P with Paul George" earlier this year, George spoke about Leonard's impact on the court.

“He making it look easy and it is easy for him. He got that much respect. When he post up, they doubling him right away. We not even let you get a shot off right here. That’s how effective he is and getting to his spots…I was looking at him yesterday, actually watching him in the game. I’m just like, bro, some people are just meant to hoop,” said George.

In January, Kawhi Leonard signed a three-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers. It will pay him the max (approximately $52 million) in 2024-25, then a flat $50 million per season in 2025-26 and 2026-27, per ESPN's Bobby Marks.

The Klaw is leading a solid season, averaging 23.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game. He is shooting 52.8% from the field and 44.2% from beyond the arc.