"I beg your pardon": $400,000,000 worth Shaquille O'Neal was fuming at real estate agent after she questioned his credit while buying a house

Shaquille O'Neal is an NBA legend and a well-known celebrity in America. O'Neal has made a lot of money as a basketball player, in endorsements and through his brand partnerships and investments. His net worth stands at a staggering $400 million.

Despite this huge net worth, O'Neal recalled an incident when he was disrespected by a real estate agent. O'Neal had gone to buy a house for his mother, Lucille O'Neal, when the incident occurred. O'Neal said:

“I’m, like, ‘Mother, go pick a house.’ And now she’s still wondering – my old-school mom, ‘Baby, that’s too much!’ I’m like, ‘You want it?’ It feels good to just tell her, ‘Yeah, give me that.’ Without checking credit or none of that.”

Shaquille O'Neal continued:

“The lady’s like, ‘I need to check your credit.’ I’m like, ‘I beg your pardon?Excuse me? (I’ve got) straight cash on me.’ My mom was, like, ‘Baby don’t do that.’ I feel like she disrespected me. ‘Hey lady, I want this house, and I want the 10-day closing (documents) right now. Do it.'”

O'Neal felt that there was no need for a credit check because of his celebrity status and was upset by the agent's comments. O'Neal tried to clap back at the agent but was immediately humbled by his mother.

“I put her through hell” - Shaquille O'Neal opens up about his mother

The 15-time All-Star appeared on an episode of "MoTalk" hosted by the hip-hop star Monica. Monica talked to O'Neal about his philanthropic efforts and his love to make people happy. Specifically, they talked about O'Neal's relationship with his mother. Here is what O'Neal said:

"My favorite person."

O'Neal admitted that his mother's happiness means a lot to him and lamented that he had caused a lot of issues during his childhood:

"Y’all don’t know this, but from 2 to 18 I put that woman through hell. I was bad. I was a medium-level juvenile delinquent."

Shaquille O'Neal had a long and tough journey to improving himself and eventually making it to the NBA. Obviously, now things are different for O'Neal and his mother. That said, O'Neal recalled an incident where he had to remind his mother that times are different now:

"It got to the point that we were on layaway so long. When I got drafted in 1992. I said, “Mom, come shopping with me.” So, I’m bawling amps, double cassette, CD, laser. I’m looking for my mom. She in the back talking to the guy about the layaway program.

"I was, like, 'What are you doing?' And she’s, like, 'Yeah baby, you’re gonna put this on layaway.' I said, “Mom them days is over, okay?” and I spent like $25,000."

Shaquille O'Neal shares a loving relationship with his mother and it is heartwarming to see how the two have progressed over the years.

