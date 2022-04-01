"I can guard all five spots, and I have been doing it" - Marcus Smart takes a dig at 3-time DPOY, makes a case for himself to win the award 

As the end of the NBA regular season approaches, debates for seasonal awards have grown. Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart recently made his case for Defensive Player of the Year.

After a lackluster start to the season, Boston (47-30) has been on a scorching-hot tear to get themselves back near the top of the Eastern Conference. Improving on the defensive end was the driving force for the Celtics' 24-6 surge. The Celtics currently lead the NBA in defensive rating at 105.9.

During an interview with ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Smart made his case for DPOY. He even threw some shade at last year's winner, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert:

"Nothing against Rudy, but Rudy can't guard all five spots. I can guard all five spots, and I have been doing it. I've done it very well."

While Gobert does a great job as the anchor of Utah's defense, he lacks versatilty. This was in full effect last postseason, when the LA Clippers essentially played him off the floor while going small.

"When you see Defensive Player of the Year, that means he can guard all five spots," Smart said.

Marcus Smart fighting an uphill battle for DPOY

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has a viable case for taking home the award, but history is not on his side. Only in rare cases has the league handed out DPOY to a player who wasn't a big. The last guard to take home the trophy was Gary Payton, known as "The Glove," back in 1996.

"As a guard, especially on a team that switches a lot, especially on the No.1 defensive team, you are worried about every single player," Smart said.

Over the years, Smart has built a reputation of being a hard-nosed defender. He is the heart and soul of the Celtics, primarily for his play on that side of the floor. Smart's defensive prowess has landed him on two All-Defensive teams in his eight-year career.

Outside of Grant Williams, Smart has the highest defensive rating among Boston's everyday players at 105.0. Along with his high defensive rating, he is also among the league leaders in steals per game at 1.7.

Smart's ability to take on any matchup, regardless of the position, has made him a great complement to All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The versatility he provides makes their switch-heavy scheme a nightmare for opposing offenses.

Seeing how the NBA continues to become a more perimeter-based game, the criteria for DPOY should change as well. Not to discredit what a player like Gobert does, but guys who defend multiple positions on a nightly basis deserve more shine for their work. (Gobert has won DPOY three of the past four seasons.)

Given his contribution to the league's top defense, Smart certainly belongs in the conversation for DPOY. Only time will tell if he can become the first guard to win the award in more than 25 years.

