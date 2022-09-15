“I can look at a guy and can see if he can play” - Shaquille O’Neal praises Patrick Beverley’s competitive mindset, says he impacts game better than other ‘dudes making $ 200-300 million'

Shaquille O’Neal recognizes Patrick Beverley for his competitive spirit, cites he impacts the game more than some players who are on big money contracts.

Shaq has nothing bad to say about Patrick Beverley

On the Spotify podcast, O'Neal said:

“I got nothing bad to say about Pat, you know why? He plays the game like he’s supposed to be playing. Not these dudes making 200-300 million and can’t play at all.

Beverley’s move to the LA Lakers was one of the most talked about moves in the media.

Beverley and the Timberwolves finished in seventh position last year, and were placed into the play-in tournament. After beating his old team, the Clippers, Beverley ran into the stands in excitement and showed his passion to the fans.

That kind of tenacity is exactly what the LA Lakers need at the moment. After a disappointing last season, the Lakers will be looking to compete again. Shaq explained that Beverley will be an effective player for the Lakers. Patrick Beverley having the “Big Diesel” stamp of approval is a big feat, and one that is not easily accomplished.

Shaq is notorious for being hard on players and often criticizes the standards they set for themselves. However, him supporting Beverley might mean good things for the LA Lakers next season.

Pat Beverley has averaged 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in his career. His efforts come aside from the stat sheet, similar to Draymond Green’s style.

Beverley makes his presence felt on both ends of the floor, being a pest that nobody wants to run into. The energy he has is commanding on defence, and refreshing on offence.

Pat is aware of his numbers on the stat sheet, and said the only numbers he cares about are wins and losses.

Despite his low numbers, Beverley's ability to still be effective for his team is commendable. This could be the type of mindset the Lakers need from their players right now.

The Lakers have many players who can score, however, the team lacks cohesion. Beverley will be hoping to build that chemistry right from the get go with his new teammates. Hopefully Shaq is correct, and Patrick Beverley will be able to play the game like he’s supposed to.

Edited by Gautam Aggarwal