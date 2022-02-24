“I can’t wait to get it done” - New York City mayor Eric Adams discusses his desire to remove the vaccine mandate, says more information to come in the next few days

NBA fans have been paying close attention to the situation involving Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving and his potential availability for the remainder of the season.

Under New York City's COVID-19 vaccine mandates, any unvaccinated player for the Brooklyn Nets or New York Knicks cannot play in the either of the city's NBA arenas. Brooklyn initially decided not to have the unvaccinated Irving with the team. In December, the team reversed that decision, allowing him to play in away games.

After recent comments from NBA commissioner Adam Silver about the city's laws gained attention, fans wondered if there could be a change on the horizon. Speaking to the national media Wednesday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams spoke about the potential of ending the mandate.

"Yes, and I can't wait to get it done," Adams said.

Says much more information to come in the next few days

Important Development for Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving could potentially play in home games.

The recent comments about the vaccine mandate by New York City mayor Eric Adams offered hope that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving could play in home games. If the city ends the mandate, Irving can play home games. As it is now, Irving will play in only eight games the rest of the season.

The Brooklyn Nets have looked like one of the NBA's most dangerous teams at full force.

As the situation involving Irving developed, tensions with fellow superstar James Harden apparently arose behind the scenes. Plus, Brooklyn found itself struggling once superstar forward Kevin Durant went down with a knee injury. The team eventually traded Harden at the trade deadline for Philadephia 76ers star Ben Simmons.

Brooklyn (31-28), which led the Eastern Conference for much of the season, went on an 11-game losing skid and slumped to eighth. The Nets are seven games behind the first-place Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls (38-21 apiece).

Mayor Adams on ending NYC mandate: 'I can't wait to get it done,' announcement 'in next few weeks'

With Durant expected to return after the All-Star break, as well as the acquisition of Simmons and the recent news about the vaccine mandate, the outlook for the Nets is starting to change rapidly. Durant was one of the MVP award frontrunners before injuring his knee.

Brooklyn is 3.5 games behind the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers (35-21) and third place.

With Irving now having the potential to play in all home games, including the playoffs, Brooklyn could start to heat up in the East once again.

