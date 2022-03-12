“I don’t agree with putting him in the Simmons category” - Chris Broussard says LeBron James shouldn’t have passed the layup vs the Rockets, says it’s not as bad as Ben Simmons vs the Hawks

LeBron James passed up a game-winning layup at the end of regulation as the LA Lakers fell to the Houston Rockets 139-130 in overtime on Wednesday. Many compared the situation to what Ben Simmons did in Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks in last year’s playoffs. But Chris Broussard believes that comparison is unfair.

The Lakers had the ball with the shot clock off, tied with the Rockets at 120 apiece. Everyone expected James to take the last shot, and he had a good look off a drive to the rim. Instead, he passed out to Carmelo Anthony for a long two that he missed, sending the game into overtime.

This mistake brought up recurring questions about James’ aggressiveness late in games. This has been a talking point throughout his 19-year career. Comparisons to Simmons' play also started to float around Twitter, which is unfair, as Broussard said on “The Odd Couple,” posted on Fox Sports' YouTube channel. At the 6:30 mark, Broussard said:

“A lot of people pointed to some of his history. I don’t think it was as bad as Ben Simmons. Like the stage (was not the same). … I don't agree with putting him in the Simmons category, but LeBron should have taken the shot.”

James should have taken the shot, but it was in the regular season, compared to Simmons, who passed out of a layup in a Game 7 in the playoffs. The stacks in this situation are just a lot different.

What does this mean for LeBron James’ season?

LA Lakers forward LeBron James with the ball

With talk already about LeBron James possibly shutting down late in this horrific Lakers season, this seems to be the first glimpse of that possibility. Stephen A. Smith is undoubtedly starting to believe that.

It makes some sense that some NBA media members are starting to believe that idea. The Lakers (28-37 entering Friday's game against the Washington Wizards), who are ninth in the West, are in danger of not making the play-in tournament. Russell Westbrook has been a disappointment, and Anthony Davis has had another season riddled with injuries.

Despite James' triple-double (23 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists), the Lakers lost to the team that entered with the worst record in the NBA. The rest of the Lakers roster stepped up to help on offense but were horrible on defense, allowing 139 points.

This game against the Rockets could be the final straw for James, as this Lakers season has just worsened.

