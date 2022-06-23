“I don’t care about stats, I feel I can help any team right away” - Jabari Smith Jr. says he’ll be surprised if he’s not picked number 1 in the draft, says the city of Orlando is nice

Auburn Tigers freshman Jabari Smith Jr. is expected to become the first selection in the NBA draft on Thursday night.

After the Orlando Magic secured the first pick in the lottery, many draft experts expected the team to go with Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren as the first pick. It appears Orlando has other thoughts, as the organization is reportedly high on the idea of adding Smith.

It's no surprise to see Smith generating so much noise as the potential first selection. The 6-foot-10 forward was one of the most impressive players in college basketball this year. He showcased a lethal ability from outside as well as intriguing upside on defense.

During an interview with NBA insider Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Smith said he would be surprised if he isn't the first selection, saying:

“I’ll be surprised if I’m not taken No. 1. ... It’s just my competitive nature mixed with my unselfishness and my ability to just shoot the ball, defend multiple positions and care about winning. I don’t care about stats. I feel I can help any team right away. But I feel I’m the No. 1 pick.”

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes Jabari Smith Jr. — the consensus top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft — tells @YahooSports how he got here and where he’s going: “I’ll be surprised if I’m not taken No. 1.” sports.yahoo.com/2022-nba-draft… Jabari Smith Jr. — the consensus top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft — tells @YahooSports how he got here and where he’s going: “I’ll be surprised if I’m not taken No. 1.” sports.yahoo.com/2022-nba-draft…

Jabari Smith Jr. considered the favorite to be the first selection

Auburn's Jabari Smith Jr. in the NCAA Tournament

Jabari Smith Jr. is expected to be the No. 1 pick on Thursday night, but the draft is always full of curveballs.

Smith has the talent to be the top selection. One of the NCAA's most impressive shooters this season, the 19-year-old forward is simply oozing with star potential in a number of aspects.

Yahoo Sports @YahooSports



Jabari Smith Jr., the consensus top pick, spoke with



yhoo.it/3boJ58L “The No. 1 picks like LeBron James and so many others, there is a lot of pressure. They will label you a bust pretty quickly if you don’t produce."Jabari Smith Jr., the consensus top pick, spoke with @ChrisBHaynes ahead of tonight's NBA draft. “The No. 1 picks like LeBron James and so many others, there is a lot of pressure. They will label you a bust pretty quickly if you don’t produce."Jabari Smith Jr., the consensus top pick, spoke with @ChrisBHaynes ahead of tonight's NBA draft. ➡️ yhoo.it/3boJ58L https://t.co/uC7CCeox6q

Smith was a dynamic weapon on the offense with his tough shot-making and his transition ability. Not only does Smith have star upside on offense, but he has shown the ability to be a dynamic defensive asset with his quickness and versatility.

Smith averaged 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 42.9%, including 42.0% from 3-point range.

A second-team consensus All-American, Smith won the Wayman Tisdale Award as the nation's best freshman. Smith was also the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year and made the All-SEC first team and the SEC All-Freshman Team.

Smith, a five-star recruit, was a McDonald's All-American at Sandy Creek High in Tyrone, Georgia.

Smith's father, who played at LSU, was a second-round pick of the Sacramento Kings in 2000.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far