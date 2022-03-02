“I don’t get that, Kyrie doesn’t get that, Commissioner Adam Silver doesn’t get that ” - Stephen A. Smith calls the New York vaccine mandate a ‘stupid rule’

Basketball fans around the world have been closely monitoring the situation involving Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving.

Throughout the 2021-22 NBA season, Irving has been ineligible to participate in any of Brooklyn's home games due to the mandate laws set by the state of New York.

What has caused a stir in the basketball world as of late is how New York is allowing away players that are unvaccinated to participate in those same games.

The issue has continued to generate some buzz in the media, especially after NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed his confusion with the idea. He doesn't understand why home players can't play unless vaccinated, but away players can.

The situation has continued to generate steam due to the fact that Nets star Kyrie Irving could potentially be allowed to play in all games if New York lessens their stance on the mandate conditions.

Speaking today on ESPN's "First Take," analyst Stephen A. Smith reiterated that he believes the rule is ridiculous.

“I don’t get that, Kyrie doesn’t get that, Commissioner Adam Silver doesn’t get that...it's a stupid rule."

Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving preparing for final stretch of season

There was a growing belief that New York mayor Eric Adams was going to withdraw the mandate, allowing Irving to return to the lineup in a full-time capacity.

After an update to the laws, Irving is now allowed to be inside the building, but is still not eligible to participate in the games.

It's going to be a situation that basketball fans will continue to monitor throughout the year, as there's still a realistic chance that Irving won't be able to play in any home playoff games for the Brooklyn Nets this year.

As of now, Irving will continue to only participate in the Nets away games, as the team is eager to make a push up the standings in the Eastern Conference.

ESPN @espn Despite NYC Mayor Eric Adams' announcement, a city official told WABC-TV that Kyrie Irving would still not be able to play at the Barclays Center on March 7 as the city's vaccine mandate for workers remains in effect. Despite NYC Mayor Eric Adams' announcement, a city official told WABC-TV that Kyrie Irving would still not be able to play at the Barclays Center on March 7 as the city's vaccine mandate for workers remains in effect. https://t.co/te7ILzsH8y

Throughout the 2021-22 NBA season, Brooklyn has looked like one of the most dangerous teams when healthy. Now things are different as the team awaits the return of Kevin Durant and newly acquired star Ben Simmons.

With Irving's situation still in the air, the Nets are going to need to get back on track and make a push up the standings. As of right now, Brooklyn finds itself in eighth place in the East with an overall record of 32-20 on the year.

