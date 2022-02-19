“I don’t know how to pack for this weather though… help!” - Steph Curry jokes about Cleveland weather as he gets ready to go back to his birth state for NBA All-Star Game

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is getting prepared to represent his team at the NBA All-Star game. The Warriors guard has been one of the most impressive players in the league and is a big reason Golden State is in second place in the Western Conference.

This year's All-Star Game will be played in Cleveland and will be a bit of a reunion for Curry. Although Curry grew up in North Carolina, he was originally born in nearby Akron, Ohio.

It's another opportunity for Curry to put on a show alongside some of the best players in the NBA. But it seems as if this one could be a little special for him. On Twitter on Friday, Curry commented on his excitement and even joked about the weather:

"Back to the Birth state... Cleveland here we come. I don't know how to pack for this weather though... help!"

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors preparing for a big second half

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry prepares for the second half of the season

Although fans will be excited to see the game's brightest stars on display during the All-Star break, it also means the home stretch of games is near.

After a strong start to the season, the Golden State Warriors (42-17) have had to deal, particularly the extended absence of veteran forward Draymond Green. They lost four of their last five games before the break and had a 3-6 stretch in January as well.

There's help on the way for Golden State, however. Veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson continues to show flashes of his old self since returning to the lineup. Along with the eventual return of Green, the Warriors are also preparing to get second-year big man James Wiseman back in the mix.

The All-Star break is coming at a perfect time for Golden State as it prepares for the rest of the season and the playoffs.

The Warriors face a large challenge ahead of them in the Western Conference, as the Phoenix Suns (48-10) have been the NBA's strongest team.

With plenty of reinforcements on the way, it could be a strong second half of the year for Steph Curry and the Warriors.

After going to five straight NBA Finals and winning three, the Warriors missed the playoffs the past two seasons because of injuries to Thompson and Curry.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein