“I don’t make the baby Giannis comparison lightly… He hits the deck, he gets right back up” - Jay Bilas says Chet Holmgren has the highest ceiling for greatness in this draft class

All eyes will be watching to see where Chet Holmgren lands in the NBA draft on Thursday night. Holmgren entered Gonzaga last fall as the top high school prospect before wowing fans and analysts with his freakish combination of size and mobility. Holmgren was one of the most impressive defensive prospects in the NCAA.

With the draft set to unfold, he's been one of the most polarizing talents to NBA personnel. Holmgren's 7-foot, 195-pound frame has teams scratching their heads, but his production on the court has been special. While Holmgren will have plenty of skeptics when it comes to his potential as a superstar, he has the tools to become dominant at the next level.

On ESPN on Thursday, college basketball analyst Jay Bilas praised Holmgren, comparing him to Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo:

“I don’t make the baby Giannis comparison lightly. … He hits the deck; he gets right back up.”

While many fans might take the comparison of Holmgren to Giannis in the wrong way, Bilas is saying that Holmgren's mentality is what makes him special.

Holmgren is relentless on the court, playing with determination and a fearless attitude. Although other players might have bigger frames, Holmgren is constantly willing to battle in the trenches. Every time Holmgren got knocked down in his career, he's popped right back up and welcomed the next challenge.

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar Chet Holmgren, according to most draft analysts, has the highest superstar upside in this draft.



The talented Gonzaga freshman is expected to hear his name called within the top three picks of the draft.

During his year with the Bulldogs, Holmgren averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 60.7%, including 39.0% from 3-point range.

A consensus second-team All-American, Holmgren was the West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. He also made the All-WCC first team and the WCC All-Freshman team.

Holmgren played at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis with Jalen Suggs, the No. 5 pick by the Orlando Magic in last year's draft. The Magic hold the first pick in the draft on Thursday night.

Holmgren's father, Dave, is also a 7-footer and played for the University of Minnesota.

Whatever team drafts Holmgren is going to get a player who has one of the highest ceilings in this class. If he reaches his potential, he could be a player that transforms how the game is played.

