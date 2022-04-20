“I don’t really know what it is, but I was lost, 76,000 square foot house by yourself, lost” - Shaquille O’Neal admits he messed up as he opens up on his divorce with ex-wife Shaunie

Shaquille O’Neal has been in the public eye for a long time, since being drafted first overall by the Orlando Magic in 1992. In 2002 O’Neal got married to Shaunie, and after nine years of marriage, the two divorced in 2011.

In a recent episode of the “Pivot Podcast,” the Los Angeles Lakers legend opened up about his divorce and what happened in his marriage. He said:

“I was just being greedy. I had the perfect situation. My wife was finer than a mug, kept giving me babies still finer than a mug. I had it all, and I don't make excuses. I know I messed up… Seventy-six thousand square foot house by yourself, lost. No kids, go to the gym nobody's playing in the gym, you go to their room nobody's there, you start to feel it, you know, but I said to myself okay you're not married, but you still have to protect and provide for this family.”

11 years since O’Neal and his wife divorced, he opened up about the reason, claiming that it was all on him and that his wife did nothing wrong. He was going through something and making such a tough decision has impacted the rest of his life.

O’Neal and Shaunie would have five children together, and as a father, he is still very close with his kids. Many of his kids have followed in his footsteps in playing basketball. One of his sons and daughters played for the college he played for, Louisiana State University. He has two other kids, a boy and a girl, who is still too young for college, but play basketball in high school.

Shaquille O’Neal’s divorce-related to his career

The same year that Shaquille O’Neal would get divorced would be the same year he would retire from the NBA. O’Neal would play his final game in the NBA for the Boston Celtics in 2011 before joining TNT as a media analyst.

As an analyst, just like a player, he has been one of the best in the business. O’Neal has brought together his humor and fun side with all of his basketball knowledge. The NBA show on TNT has won multiple awards for being one of the best sports shows in America.

O’Neal talks about wanting to be a good father and family man after he made his mistakes, and he is constantly showing that. After making a lot of money while playing in the NBA, he has been able to get involved in being a spokesperson for companies and has kept working, even getting his doctorate.

Shaquille O’Neal seems aware of his younger self's mistakes and has grown and evolved as a person.

