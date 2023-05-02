"I don’t take checks" - Michael Jordan once destroyed Tiger Woods who didn't believe in the GOAT

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is widely considered one of the NBA’s fiercest competitors of all time. However, Jordan is known to be equally competitive off the court.

This includes on the golf course, where the Bulls legend has been engaging in high-stakes golf matchups since his playing days. Not all of Jordan’s golf bets have come under serious circumstances though.

In 2009, Jordan made a friendly wager with golf star Tiger Woods at the Golf Digest U.S. Open Challenge.

The 2009 Golf Digest U.S. Open Challenge was a celebrity event that took place a week before the 2009 U.S. Open. It featured Michael Jordan along with singer/actor Justin Timberlake and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Amateur golfer Larry Giebelhausen also qualified for the event after winning a contest.

The event took place at Bethpage Black on Long Island, one of the most challenging 18-hole golf courses in the world.

Despite the match being a friendly celebrity competition, Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods made their own bet on the side. Woods bet Jordan that he couldn’t break 92 on the difficult course.

According to Jordan, he felt nervous about accepting the bet, but he still couldn’t turn it down.

“If we’re playing basketball, you could turn the camera guys on all day,” Jordan said.

“But when you step outside your field, it’s a whole different atmosphere. You become human, and I was nervous.”

Jordan started off slow and looked like he would not even break 100. However, the Bulls legend decided to just relax a little bit and live with the results.

“Early on it was a very nerve-wracking experience,” Jordan said.

“But after a while, I said, ‘I'm an athlete. I love playing the game of golf, so enjoy it. Whatever happens, happens.’”

Jordan ended up finishing with an 86. Following his impressive performance, he then had some fun with Woods, telling the golf star that he would only accept his winnings in cash.

“I don’t take checks,” Jordan said.

Justin Timberlake on Ben Roethlisberger’s impressive play at the 2009 Golf Digest U.S. Open Challenge with Michael Jordan

Ben Roethlisberger and Justin Timberlake at the 2009 Golf Digest U.S. Open Challenge

Michael Jordan wasn’t the only athlete to thrive at the 2009 Golf Digest U.S. Open Challenge. Ben Roethlisberger also had a strong performance, finishing with an 81 to beat out Jordan and his counterparts.

Following the match, Justin Timberlake spoke about how impressive the football star was.

“I've never seen a bigger swing with that kind of control,” Timberlake said.

“The only guy who has that big of a swing with that kind of control is John Daly.”

Meanwhile, Roethlisberger said that every golf course will feel easier after competing at Bethpage Black.

“Every golf course we play from now on will seem easy,” the Pittsburgh Steelers legend said, via Golf Digest.

