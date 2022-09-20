"I don’t think it ever was going to work with all of us being there” - Former NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner reflects on his time with the LA Lakers 

With the Utah Jazz seeing significant changes to their roster this NBA offseason, a word from someone on the inside is always intriguing to hear.

In an interview with "Complex", former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson spoke about the possibility of a trade out of the Utah Jazz and his time with the LA Lakers in the early stages of his career.

On the possibility of being traded, Clarkson said:

“I’m ready for whatever happens, I’m just trying to win and take whatever team it is to the next level to hopefully win a championship one day.”

Clarkson was part of the Lakers' young core, which was blown up in part to acquire LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Speaking of his time in LA, he continued:

"I don’t think it was ever going to work with all of us being there. [Laughs.] I think we all were stars in our own right.

"Us separating and going into our home lanes was a good change of scenery for everybody. I see the tweets and all that stuff. It’s so funny to look back on it."

Utah Jazz' 2022 NBA offseason

Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets - Game Two

The Jazz have been perhaps the most active team on the market this NBA offseason. Coming off yet another disappointing playoff run, the Jazz finally decided to blow up their entire core.

The Jazz first traded Gobert's to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for four first-round picks and three players. One of those players was Patrick Beverely, who was traded to the Lakers in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson.

Then came the much anticipated Donovan Mitchell trade, one of the most shocking of the offseason. For weeks, it seemed as if Mitchell going to the New York Knicks was a foregone conclusion. However, he was eventually traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Danny Ainge on coming to Utah midseason & what he observed



(via



"I wasn't sure how good the Jazz were going to be. I was curious & optimistic, but what I saw during the season was a group of players that really didn't believe in each other."Danny Ainge on coming to Utah midseason & what he observed(via @utahjazz "I wasn't sure how good the Jazz were going to be. I was curious & optimistic, but what I saw during the season was a group of players that really didn't believe in each other."Danny Ainge on coming to Utah midseason & what he observed(via @utahjazz)https://t.co/BJ9Z4RW2I7

With the 2022-23 NBA season around the corner, the Jazz would like to acquire as many draft picks as they can for the remaining three players who are making more than $10 million on their roster. They include Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovich and Jordan Clarkson.

Journalist Zach Lowe gave some context on what the Jazz are expecting in return for these players. Lowe said:

“From what I’ve been told around the league, the Jazz feel all three of those guys are worth a first-round pick. If that’s the case, then there’s no deal, that’s out.”

While getting this much value on the aforementioned players will be tough, Danny Ainge is a veteran in swindling GMs around the league.

