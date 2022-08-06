“I don’t think people even had signs he’s gonna break Kareem’s record” - NBA analyst believes LeBron James is undeserving of a Kobe Bryant type contract, says he doesn’t have a connection in LA

LeBron James’ contract extension talks are currently the biggest storyline in La La Land. The four-time MVP is eligible to get a two-year $97.1 million deal, which the LA Lakers hope he will sign.

If he puts ink to paper, James’ final two years in Hollywood could be his last. In some ways, this is similar to the late Kobe Bryant’s farewell seasons with the Lakers in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

The LA Times’ Bill Plaschke appeared on the Dan Patrick Show and shared his thoughts on LeBron James’ contract talks with the Lakers:

“LeBron doesn’t have that connection here. I don’t think people even had signs he’s gonna break Kareem’s record. … I think they’re talking about giving a Kobe contract to a guy who doesn't have the Kobe magnetism or the Kobe connection that Kobe had here.”

Besides still being an elite player, LA wants James to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record as a member of the Lakers. It will be a massive accomplishment to add to the team’s already historic and legendary resume.

But as great LeBron James has been throughout his career, he’s never been adored in LA the same way as the late Kobe Bryant. Laker Nation naturally feels that way as “KB24” practically grew up in Staples Center.

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



"He's not beloved in Los Angeles, he's famous... He's not Magic or Shaq." The quickest way to fix the Lakers? Trade LeBron James. @ColinCowherd explains...

The “Black Mamba” played 20 seasons with the LA Lakers, leading the team to 5 NBA titles. He became the Michael Jordan of his generation. He was untouchable even as he aged and suffered successive serious injuries.

Following a torn Achilles heel as the 2012-13 season winded down, team governor Jeanie Buss still gave Kobe Bryant a two-year $48.5 million deal. The contract hampered the Lakers’ roster construction. However, nearly everyone felt it was the right thing to do for the beloved shooting guard.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



LeBron James moves into second place on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

LeBron James may not have Bryant’s connection with the Lakers fans, but he’s their best chance of winning another title. The emotional aspect aside, the team needs James to lead them to contend for another title.

LeBron James is taking his time with the contract negotiations

LeBron James still has until next year to decide if he wants to re-sign with the Lakers or go someplace else. [Photo: New York Post]

June 30, 2023, is the magic date in “King James” back-and-forth with the Lakers. LA could lose him for nothing if he hasn’t resigned at that point.

The prevailing thought is that James will eventually sign. However, he’s forcing the front office to spend more to create a better championship-contending team. At this stage, the Lakers are hard-capped and could only enhance the lineup if Russell Westbrook is traded.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



LeBron James met with Rob Pelinka today to discuss a possible contract extension, per @mcten Discussions were 'productive' and will continue

The Lakers, so far, haven't been willing to attach two future first-round picks to grease the wheels in a Westbrook trade. They may ultimately be pushed to part with those picks if they want to keep LeBron James on the roster.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"I believe LeBron is holding out. If the Lakers are not making moves to win, he will leave. He did that the first time in Cleveland and he did it again in Miami." @ShannonSharpe on LeBron James being eligible for an extension:

Re-signing “King James” is the Lakers’ best route to title contention, but they may also have to trade their future for that to happen.

