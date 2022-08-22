"I had to express myself because I couldn’t just keep holding it in" - Former #2 NBA draft pick reveals he took therapy in recent months to 'express himself comfortably'

Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman missed the 2021-22 NBA season due to a knee injury. As a result, the center didn't contribute to the Warriors' championship run. In an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, Wiseman said he attended therapy to express himself better.

Wiseman believes that sometimes you can't convey everything as you are often required to put a front.

"I was just able to get my feelings out because when you go into your workplace, sometimes you can’t, sometimes you have to put on a front. I just got tired of that. I had to express myself because I couldn’t just keep holding it in," Wiseman said.

James Wiseman missed his entire second season due to a meniscus tear on his right knee. The former number two overall pick underwent surgery following his rookie year in 2021.

He underwent another procedure in December last year and was expected to return for the postseason, but that didn't happen. Wiseman spoke about these setbacks and his ability to deal with them.

"Just experience, going through adversity, it teaches you a lot. It basically draws you closer to yourself. I’m not afraid to be myself anymore. I’m happy about everything I’ve gone through because it’s molded me into the person I am today. It’s strengthened me mentally, physically, in all aspects," Wiseman said.

Hype surrounding NBA youngster James Wiseman

Wiseman during the Golden State Warriors Media Day

James Wiseman came into the league surrounded by hype and expectations. Many expected the center to elevate the Golden State Warriors to another level. However, his development has been derailed by a knee injury.

In his debut season, Wiseman averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds on better than 51% shooting from the field. While his game is still raw, he could develop his perimeter game. He averaged just one shot from the perimeter in his rookie NBA season.

James Wiseman could become a better version of Draymond Green on the defensive end of the floor. He is a true center, unlike the four-time champion. Given his size and length, Wiseman should be a rim protector and be able to guard the perimeter.

During his debut season, the Warriors suffered a crucial injury to Klay Thompson and missed the postseason. In his second season, the franchise won their fourth championship in eight years without Wiseman in action.

Wiseman will be hoping to show the rest of the league why he was the second overall pick.

