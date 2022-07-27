"I gave you a grace period... I don’t think LeBron believes this is a championship-contending team" - Shannon Sharpe claims LA Lakers will have to improve roster in order to sign LeBron James to an extension

LeBron James’ possible two-year contract extension with the LA Lakers is the biggest issue GM Rob Pelinka will be facing in the next few months. The four-time MVP will be eligible for an extension worth $97 million on August 4th.

Ideally, the Lakers would have preferred a commitment from James so they could make the necessary moves for the franchise. As of now, they’re unwilling to trade the 2027 and 2029 picks as they can’t mortgage their future if “King James” decides to walk away.

NBA analyst Shannon Sharpe is convinced the 18x All-Star will only sign if the Lakers push all their chips to the table to win the title:

“‘Look, you already wasted one of my years, you wasted one. I gave you a grace period ‘cause when I first signed here I didn’t say you had to make any other move. I played with what we had. You didn’t make any move.’”

Sharpe continued:

“He played with the kids. ‘Hey, I’m done with that.’ This is the only leverage LeBron has.

He added:

“I believe he will sign the contract only when he believes Rob Pelinka, only when he believes the Lakers have done their due diligence and everything they possibly can to make this a championship-contending team.”

Sharpe concluded:

“I think, deep down inside, I don’t think LeBron believes this is a championship-contending team as is currently constructed.”

When LeBron James arrived in Hollywood starting the 2018-19 season, he played mainly with the Lakers’ young core and didn’t make the playoffs. The team back then had budding stars Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Alex Caruso, Josh Hart and many others.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans.



Since entering the league in 2012, Davis is tied for 3rd-most 1st-Team All-NBA selections in the league.



The only players with more during that stretch are LeBron James and James Harden. The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans.Since entering the league in 2012, Davis is tied for 3rd-most 1st-Team All-NBA selections in the league.The only players with more during that stretch are LeBron James and James Harden. https://t.co/t5GcdYcap0

Many of these young Lakers were traded to acquire New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis. In AD’s first season with James, they immediately went on to win the NBA title.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



The Lakers and Wizards have agreed on the trade for Russell Westbrook, sources tell RUSS IS A LAKERThe Lakers and Wizards have agreed on the trade for Russell Westbrook, sources tell @wojespn RUSS IS A LAKER 🔥The Lakers and Wizards have agreed on the trade for Russell Westbrook, sources tell @wojespn. https://t.co/kfhcMGdRsS

The LA Lakers continued to support James’ all-in approach after a first-round postseason exit in 2021. They mortgaged what was left of their assets to acquire Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards.

Westbrook never really fit into the scheme of things in LA and endured a horror 2021-22 season. Acquiring the former MVP has turned out to be a problem that the Lakers are still trying to extricate themselves from.

LeBron James may have put the LA Lakers in an unenviable bind

LeBron James is waiting for the LA Lakers' next move. [Photo: Bleacher Report]

The LA Lakers kowtowed to LeBron James’ push to trade for Westbrook last summer when it was quite obvious “Brodie’s” fit was questionable at best. Many were surprised GM Rob Pelinka pulled the trigger on the deal. He then spent last season trying to undo the big mistake.

The Lakers have reportedly been trying to trade Westbrook since the February deadline. But with the former MVP’s massive contract and significant regression in his play, there has been nothing more to it than inquiries.

Only by adding draft picks to an exchange will negotiations start for a Westbrook trade. So far, LA has balked at the idea. According to Shannon Sharpe, the Lakers may have to relent if LeBron James uses this as leverage to sign an extension:

“'Y’all have them draft picks but you won’t have me in 2023.' That’s the leverage.”

Sharpe continued:

“He’s going to see, are the Lakers trying to exhaust every possible angle that they possessed in order to make this team better to ensure that we have an opportunity to compete for a championship. The status quo is not gonna be acceptable.”

The Lakers Review @TheLakersReview



ocregister.com/2022/07/19/lak… “Sources have told Southern California News Group that the price for Irving … would involve at least one of the two tradeable first-round draft picks the Lakers have in 2027 or 2029, as well as more second-round draft compensation.” “Sources have told Southern California News Group that the price for Irving … would involve at least one of the two tradeable first-round draft picks the Lakers have in 2027 or 2029, as well as more second-round draft compensation.”ocregister.com/2022/07/19/lak…

LeBron James is rumored to be the biggest reason why Westbrook is in Hollywood. The Lakers caved into James' influence and seem to be paying the price for that mistake.

The superstar, meanwhile, could just walk away if the team does not include draft picks to correct last year’s blockbuster trade.

