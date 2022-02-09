"I don't get paid to babysit Tyrese" - Joel Embiid doesn't pull any punches when asked about reaching out to Ben Simmons amidst the trade rumors

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid has made a very clear statement regarding his thoughts on approaching 76ers teammate Ben Simmons ahead of the NBA's trade deadline.

As the trade deadline looms over the NBA, the Philadelphia 76ers have some big decisions to make regarding the status of their All-Star point guard, who hasn't been available for the team this season.

In conversation with Kyle Neubeck of The Philly Voice, Embiid made his point of view clear when it came to his feelings around Ben Simmons and potentially bringing him back on board.

"Like I've been saying since the start of the season, I'm happy. Whoever wants to play is welcome. If someone wants to play, they're welcome, but we've got guys who want to be here that show up every single night. I don't know what other type of word I can use, but I get paid to get results and win games, I don't get paid to babysit Tyrese, I get paid to challenge him to try to help me win games. I get paid to do the same thing to Tobias and all the other guys, and they respond to me every single time. Just like, the same way they challenge me."

He continued on by talking about the importance of players wanting to be there to achieve the same goal.

"Anybody's welcome to play. If you want to be a part of us, I'm sure everybody's going to be fine with it. But you got to show up, you got to want to be there, and I'm sure everybody's going to accept whoever that is."

Joel Embiid capped off his statement by saying that he is not worried about the mindset of the guys who are currently apart of the team.

"But to answer your question, no. I'm just worried about the guys that are here. For the guys that are here, if you are here, I'm going to challenge you and we are going to challenge each other to be better and try to win a championship."

While there is much that can be insinuated from Embiid's statements, the general sentiment suggests that Simmons is welcome as long as the desire to return is evident.

With rumors regarding a Ben Simmons trade constantly gaining traction, and a package potentially involving him and Tobias Harris being talked about, the Australian finds himself in murky waters.

Can Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers make a deep playoff run without Ben Simmons?

Joel Embiid has been playing like a man possessed this season. Recording his 20th game with 25+ points, Embiid has led the Philadelphia 76ers to a 32-22 record.

Although their latest game resulted in a loss, the 76ers are currently occupying the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. Only one game behind fourth and 2.5 games off the first seed, the Philadelphia 76ers have a very real shot at competing for the top spot in the East with Embiid playing the way he is.

With Joel Embiid playing at the top of his game, the 76ers have also enjoyed contributions from players such as Tobias Harris, Seth Curry and the development of Tyrese Maxey in Ben Simmons' absence.

However, as constructed, the Philadelphia 76ers do not have the potential to make a deep run in the playoffs. While Maxey has been promising, Simmons made a huge difference to the 76ers defensively. Defense is an area in which the team has struggled since Simmons has been out of the rotation.

Although Ben Simmons was a disappearing act in the playoffs last season, which was the primary cause of the drama this season, he is still a key piece for Philadelphia.

While retaining his services or convincing him to suit up and play is not the responsibility of the star player, the Philadelphia 76ers will have to find a way to support Joel Embiid. The team needs to do everything they can in order to draw the best results out of their superstar's MVP-caliber performance this season.

