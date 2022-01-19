“I hate that you got all these legends in and you only giving me 12 mother******g minutes” – Shaquille O’Neal talks about why he hates Super Bowl halftime show

Shaq on the Super Bowl halftime performace length

Shaquille O’Neal explained his distaste in the Super Bowl halftime show on Thursday’s podcast “The Big Shaqstradamus.”

In the episode, while speaking about the NFL, he commented on the Super Bowl’s halftime show:

“I hate that you got all those legends in and you only giving me 12 mother******g minutes, you got Dre, you got Snoop, you got Mary. Give me 30 minutes, why 12? Why you ain't go 18 or 19 or 20?”

https://open.spotify.com/episode/7BwllJMqnuGrWc9rBfi7f7?si=mlessZHcTlGC2ttv09M5cA

The halftime show for Super Bowl 56 consists of rappers. Those performing are Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige. Together, the five performers have 43 Grammys and 21 Billboard No. 1 albums. With such an immense list of accolades, one would assume the performance would be longer than 12 minutes. Fitting five music legends into a 12-minute performance will most likely leave something to be desired from each of them.

Shaq’s comments make more sense when you realize he does not hate the halftime show itself, but rather the decision to keep the 12-minute timeline for such a big group of legends.

Dr. Dre is a 56-year-old rapper who began his career in 1986 in N.W.A., where he made beats, helped write and rapped. He has six Grammys, three of which were for producing music.

Snoop Dogg is a 50-year-old rapper, beginning his career with Dr. Dre in 1992 featuring on Dre’s song “Deep Cover”. Snoop has released 18 studio albums, his most recent dropping in 2021.

Eminem is a 49-year-old rapper and stands as the ninth-best selling artist of all time with 220 million sales. He started his career in 1996 under the alias “Slim Shady,” winning 15 Grammys.

Kendrick Lamar is a 34-year-old rapper, having won 13 Grammy awards. Lamar became the first non-classical or jazz artist to win the award.

Mary J. Blige is a 50-year-old R&B singer featuring most popularly in rap music for her hooks and choruses. She started her career in 1991 and released 13 studio albums and won 8 Grammy awards.

Every Super Bowl halftime performance has been roughly around 12 minutes in length. With halftime at a normal NFL game usually lasting between 12 and 15 minutes, O'Neal may have to start accepting his disappointment.

The league already considers the Super Bowl halftime show to be much longer than a regular halftime. In fact, it is 20-30 minutes long most times. Of course, the performers are only granted less than half of that time for stage presence.

O'Neal is notably a huge fan of the entire list of performers for this year's Super Bowl halftime show, so it makes sense why he is disappointed why they wouldn’t perform longer.

Shaq himself is no stranger to the spotlight, hosting many performances himself over the years. One of his most notable was his performance at the NBA Award Show, where he hosted the event for the first time.

O'Neal even has experience behind the camera, helping produce the new film about Lucy Harris, "Behold the Queen of Basketball: Lucy Harris."

Also Read Article Continues below

SHAQ.ETH @SHAQ

youtube.com/watch?v=vPFkco… BEHOLD THE QUEEN OF BASKETBALL: LUCY HARRIS ￼￼ Don't sleep on this, watch the film now. BEHOLD THE QUEEN OF BASKETBALL: LUCY HARRIS ￼￼ Don't sleep on this, watch the film now. youtube.com/watch?v=vPFkco… https://t.co/kVcebwf1qy

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein