"I don't hate you Jordan, I love you to death man" - Dennis Rodman discusses never buying a pair of Jordans in his life

The NBA has never and will probably never see a basketball player like Dennis Rodman ever again. The notorious bad boy was a walking news element on and off the court because of his numerous antics.

In a "Sneaker Shopping" interview with the media company Complex, Rodman joined Joe La Puma at the Miami Flight Club as they discussed sneakers. Dennis The Menace talked about his Nike and Converse sneaker deals and the various products he influenced. But the highlight of the interview was the revelation that "he had never bought a pair of Jordans before."

"It's amazing, I've never bought a pair of Jordans in my life." Rodman said. "Ain't that a bitch? I used to play with this fucking guy, right? (laughs)"

This he recognized to be weird and totally shocking, but he quickly added that his refusal to buy Michael Jordan's brand does not in any way mean he hates him.

"I don't hate you, Jordan. I love you to death, man. I love you, brother." Rodman said.

He also said his shoe outsold the Jordans for two years and that MJ was aware of it at the time. The Nike Air Shake NDestrukt was really something to behold and as such, one can understand why it could have outsold the Jordans.

Dennis Rodman and his shoe deals throughout his NBA career

Dennis Rodman reacts after being introduced as part of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during the All-Star Game on Feb. 20 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dennis Rodman has always been a stylish NBA player, and his love for exploration kept him living on the edge when it came to fashion. This led to him securing sneaker deals with popular brands like Nike, Reebok and Converse.

Early in his career, Rodman wore the Reebok Pump. Later on, his deal with Nike saw him lacing up the unofficial Nike Air Revolution and Nike Air Darwin.

In 1996, he secured his first signature shoe with Nike’s Air Shake NDestrukt, but later on moved on to help revive the Converse brand. His signature Converse AS Rodman logo was inspired by his tattoos. The high-top came after Converse All-Star Springfield in 1997.

Rodman was also amongst the exclusive list of individuals who received a signature shoe from the late Virgil Abloh. In his Instagram unboxing post, Abloh made a riveting comment.

"Real legends deserve real things. We as a culture owe you." Abloh commented.

