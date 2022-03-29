"I was too immature at the time to even realize it" - Michael Jordan opens up on getting frozen out by Isiah Thomas and Magic Johnson in the 1985 All-Star game

Michael Jordan is one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball. He was picked third overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 1984 draft. "His Airness" made a significant impact in his very first year and landed a blockbuster deal with Nike to launch his own brand, which is now world-renowned.

His sudden rise did not sit well among the other stars in the league during the 1980s'. Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Isiah Thomas were among the most elite players in the league during that time and had a huge reputation in the league. However, with Michael Jordan coming in, the focus was being shifted onto him and he was emerging as the next superstar in the league.

He was first selected into the NBA All-Star team in 1985 and there he shared the floor with the likes of Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas. However, his first experience was not the best as he managed to take only nine shots, which is completely unlike him. Later, reports emerged that the veteran players tried to freeze him out to show him that they still ran the league.

This definitely angered Michael Jordan and he later went on to take over the league and dominate basketball for a whole decade. Jackie MacMullan of the Ringer pulled out an interesting tape of what Michael Jordan had to say about the experience. The six-time champion said:

"I didn't really know, I was too immature at the time to even realize it was happening and then I just kept trying to become the best basketball player I could be, and then all the other stuff just kind of took a life of its own."

In Episode 4 of 'Icons Club,' Michael Jordan looks back on the start of his career, and details how established vets like Magic Johnson made his takeoff a bit bumpy

Michael Jordan had immense respect for the elites who dominated the game in the 80's. But when he was on the court matched up against them, Jordan always wanted to get the better of them.

After a few years of him proving his brilliance to the world, MJ gradually won over the hearts of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. Speaking about his feelings towards the greats, Jordan said:

"I always felt like I was alone, some internal poll where I went, and I had to work my way to the top, you know, so I had so much respect for those guys, someone intimidated, but yet, it was once I get on the basketball court, it was about. Okay, How did my talents compared with those guys?"

March 28, 1990: Michael Jordan goes for 69 points and 18 rebounds in a 117-113 OT win in Cleveland

Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls dominated the 90's

Michael Jordan won six championships for the Chicago Bulls in the 90's

Michael Jordan had all the individual accolades to his name by 1990. However, what was missing from his resume was a championship. In his first 6 years in the league, Jordan carried the Chicago Bulls to the playoffs, but he was unable to get the team past the finish line due to a lack of firepower.

After years of perseverance, Jordan made his first Conference Finals appearence in 89, but he was up against the Bad Boy Pistons who famously introduced the world with the 'Jordan rules' to stop MJ. The rule was simply to take Jordan down when he got to the basket. It certainly worked out for them as after two years running, the Bulls lost to the Pistons in the Conference Finals.

"His Airness" was disappointed and went to work on his physical side to prepare himself for a better postseason run. The 1991 season was special as Jordan elevated his game and looked like a man on a mission. He won the MVP award and continued his brilliance in the playoffs as he got his revenge over the Pistons by sweeping them 4-0 in the Conference Finals.

Jordan faced Magic Johnson in the NBA Finals, but he played with extreme confidence and led the way as the Bulls defeated the Purple and Gold 4-1 to win the franchise their first championship. From there on the Bulls couldn't be stopped as they went on to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers and the Phoenix Suns in 1992 and 1993 to add two more championships.

Post that, MJ took a two-year break from the game. However, it was difficult to keep him away from basketball as he returned to the game in style during the 1995-96 season. That season was special, as the Chicago Bulls won 72 games and became the team with the best record in the NBA.

They were unstoppable in the playoffs as they swept the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic to eventually defeat the Seattle SuperSonics in the Finals.

27 years ago today, Michael Jordan's "Double-Nickel" game at MSG.



This was MJ's 5th game back from retirement

Jordan led the Bulls to their second three-peat by helping them to championships in 1997 and 1998. The team decided to go into a rebuild after the run, but while it lasted, the Bulls' run in the 90's were really magical. Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were instrumental in it, as they were the duo that were consistent throughout the team's domination in that era.

