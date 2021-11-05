"I just felt it, I usually don’t shoot that shot in game" - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander talks about his logo 3-pointer in OKC Thunder's win over the LA Lakers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said that his logo three-pointer in the clutch against the LA Lakers was not a shot he would usually take in the game. The youngster cruised to 28 points to lead the team to their second win of the season against the Purple and Gold.

With one minute and eighteen seconds left to play, the Oklahoma City Thunder had a three-point lead and that's when Shai pulled a shot from the logo. That shot from the youngster made the game 101-95. Although Carmelo Anthony tried to pull things back in favor of the Lakers, nothing was going to stop OKC from taking the win on the night.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said:

"I just felt it. I usually don’t shoot that shot in game. It’s something I practice… It wasn’t like a crazy shot to me. I felt good when I shot it.”

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on his clutch logo three to beat Lakers: “I just felt it. I usually don’t shoot that shot in game. It’s something I practice… It wasn’t like a crazy shot to me. I felt good when I shot it.” Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on his clutch logo three to beat Lakers: “I just felt it. I usually don’t shoot that shot in game. It’s something I practice… It wasn’t like a crazy shot to me. I felt good when I shot it.” https://t.co/b6uoDyfimU

Shai has been stunning this season. He is currently averaging 23.5 PPG, 4.9 RPG and 3.9 APG while shooting 45.8% from the field. The 23-year-old will be hoping to continue delivering such big performances and help OKC get their campaign back on track.

Matt Jones @KySportsRadio With the Thunder up 3 and 1:20 to go, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just pulled up from the logo and nailed it With the Thunder up 3 and 1:20 to go, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just pulled up from the logo and nailed it https://t.co/x1I6eQqgmG

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 28 points to lead OKC to another win over the LA Lakers

Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers started the game fantastically. AD looked explosive as he scored some quick points to give the Lakers the early lead. The Purple and Gold almost had a 19 point lead in the game, but OKC showed resilience and crawled their way back into the game.

A total of six players from OKC scored ten points or more in the game. The team shot 15 times from beyond the arc and were highly efficient in the final quarter. Shai once again proved his brilliance as he led the way with 28 points on the night. He was shooting at a highly efficient 52.9% efficiency from the field.

Josh Giddey did not have a big scoring night, but his contributions on the other end were just as important in the win. He secured 8 rebounds and 8 assists and also chipped with 3 steals and one block. Another Thunder player who had a massive night was Lu Dort. He scored 17 points and did a great job on defense.

.

The Oklahoma City Thunder had their first lead of the game in the fourth quarter and from there on they never looked back. The Lakers tried to force a comeback, but Shai's clutch three was the exclamation point in the game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Oklahoma now has two wins this season and both are against the Lakers. The team will be focused on producing similar performances against other teams and possibly getting into playoff contention. Their next game is against the San Antonio Spurs, who hold the same record as them. They will be hoping to carry the same momentum into the next game and get to their third win of the season on Sunday.

Edited by Diptanil Roy