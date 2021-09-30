"I just want to focus on winning the championship" - James Harden prioritizing competing for a title over contract talks with Brooklyn Nets

James Harden is often regarded as one of the best scorers in the modern game. His brilliant offensive prowess and the wonderful step-back three have made him one of the most dangerous players in the league. After playing 8 years with the Houston Rockets, Harden moved to the Brooklyn Nets before the 2020-21 season.

He had an impressive outing with them in the regular season, however, injuries meant he wasn't at his best during the playoffs. The Beard has the option of extending his contract with the Brooklyn Nets, as he is due for an extension this season, but Harden has decided to keep that on hold and focus on winning the championship. Speaking about his contract extension situation to Malika Andrews of ESPN, the 9-time All-Star said:

"In the course of my career, I've never been a free agent before. I just want to take my time with it. It'll be very, very difficult to leave here or to even leave Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving. I think this season, I just want to focus on winning the championship and everything else will work itself out."

James Harden confident of a great season for the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have arguably assembled one of the best offensive trios in the history of the game. The three of them have a combined 27 All-Star appearances and are undoubtedly masters at their craft. Last season, due to injuries, they barely got any time to play together.

However, for the limited time the three shared on the court, the Brooklyn Nets looked completely unstoppable. In an interview last year, James Harden said that anytime the trio shared the floor, it would be scary hours for the opposition. Speaking about the mindset of the roster heading into the 2021-22 season, James Harden said:

"It's the same mindset, you just get a whole year of it. Last year, Kevin was out, I was out, Kyrie was out. Lots of changes throughout the course of the year in the lineup. Now you get a full roster and a full year of scary hours.

The Brooklyn Nets finished 2nd in the stacked Eastern Conference despite limited playing time for their Big 3. However, this season the team seems to be on a mission. They have added some vital pieces like Patty Mills, LaMarcus Aldrige and Paul Millsap to the roster.

Despite the firepower, the team needs to stay healthy to compete for the championship. If things work out well and injuries don't play a part in their season, the Brooklyn Nets definitely look like the favorites to win the championship.

