"I don't know why people think he's a robot" - Paul George spills beans on Kawhi Leonard's sneakier side 

The 2023-24 season will mark the fifth year Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have been teammates. As the year gets ready to begin, the All-Star forward has opened up on his quriky teammate.

Throughout his career, Kawhi Leonard has built a reputation of having a dry personality. Some of his actions, along with his stoneface demeanor, have led to many NBA fans calling him a robot. However, Paul George recently came forward to set the record straight on the two-time Finals MVP.

While sitting down with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, PG touched on his star teammate. He stated that Kawhi Leonard has much more of a personality than people give him credit for.

"That's Kawhi, I think people don't realize like he is as normal as possible and he is a funny dude," George said. "He's charismatic and he has a personality. Like I don't know why people undermine that he's, just think he's a robot."

Paul George speaks up on other All-Star teammate

Along with setting the record straight on Kawhi Leonard, Paul George also had a lot of nice things to say about his other All-Star teammate. That being former MVP Russell Westbrook.

PG and Westbrook go way back as they played together on the OKC Thunder, and have now reunited with the LA Clippers. Following his rough stint with the LA Lakers, the narrative on Westbrook has become that he isn't a winning player.

During his interview with Taylor Rooks, George had a lot of great things to say about Westbrook. He feels people don't see him in the right light because they aren't around him as much.

"Russ is a winner, honestly. Russ brings a winning culture, Russ plays hard, Russ is a good teammate," George said. "Great locker room guy. I think that's what people don't get to see because you're not with Russ on a day-to-day basis."

During his brief stint with the Clippers last year, Westbrook showed he can still play a high level. In 21 regular-season games, he averaged 15.8 points and 7.6 assists while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc.

When Leonard and George were both hurt in the playoffs, it was Westbrook who led the charge against the Phoenix Suns. The Clippers ended up losing in five games, but the All-Star guard did everything he could to keep the team afloat. In that series, he averaged 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists.

As they get ready for their first full season together, Paul George seems to be on great terms with both of his running mates.