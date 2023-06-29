'I know it's small': When Shaquille O'Neal's s**ual fetishes were exposed by Lakers legend's mistress in court

Shaquille O'Neal had a legendary career on the floor with four NBA championships, three NBA Finals MVP and multiple All-Star appearances.

Off the court, he is a successful businessman and a family man. However, he has also been embroiled in a few unfortunate incidents and scandals.

The former NBA legend has been involved in more than one lawsuit stemming from relationships he had while married. He had also been sued by former employees he supposedly paid to hack into emails and cell phone text messages.

Vanessa Lopez's lawsuit on Shaquille O'Neal

In 2010, former mistress and alleged NBA groupie, Vanessa Lopez, filed a suit against Shaquille O'Neal claiming racketeering, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Based on the lawsuit, Lopez claimed they had a five-year relationship but once she told Shaq she was pregnant, the threats and harassment began.

She claimed he had his “henchmen” and two sisters harassed and threatened her. The lawsuit included statements made by former employee Shawn Darling, who filed his own suit against Shaquille O'Neal around the same time. Darling claimed to have over 30 damning emails from the NBA legend that proved the NBA legend's hacking into the phones and computers of former mistresses.

In 2011, Shaquille O'Neal sued his former employee, and Darling believed Shaq was setting him up to accuse him of engaging in kiddie porn.

Legends & Celebrity Softball Game

In early April 2013, Shaq filed a restraining order against his former mistress. Shortly after, her attorney Gloria Allred filed paperwork to formally withdraw herself from the case, citing concerns Lopez was engaging in criminal or fraudulent behavior. In May 2013, Lopez added a request for punitive damages to her claim.

As reported by MediaTakeOut.com, Vanessa Lopez released portions of the transcript from her deposition. The transcripts included the following excerpts:

When asked about whether Shaq had any sexual hang-ups, [Vanessa] said: “He would often put his hands over his private area and say “I know it’s small.” Don’t laugh. And he was just a little embarrassed about that.”The lawyer then inquired about any of Shaq’s freaky sexual habits to which Vanessa replied, “When he would call and want to get together, I was reluctant to see him when I had my period. . . . And [Shaq] would say “I don’t care.” And when we would see each other, he had, like a fetish that he’d just like to give me oral sex during my period.”

Vanessa shared in the past that she feared for her safety. Shaquille O'Neal's off-court issues were in complete contrast with his on-court dominance.

