“I like the competition but you walking by and telling Steph Curry ‘it’s gonna be fun’” - Evan Turner believes Ja Morant and the Grizzlies should watch what they say, says the Warriors are very polished

The Golden State Warriors have had a rather rough playoff run thus far. Steph Curry and company are locked in a 1-1 tie with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies have put up a good fight in both outings, only losing to the Warriors in Game 1 by a single point. While they respect the Warriors, the Ja Morant-led Grizzlies go out every night, putting it all out on the court.

Curry commented to Morant that the series will be a battle after the Warriors' Game 1 win. Morant accosted Curry after Game 2, saying:

"We're gonna to have some fun."

On the "Point Forward" podcast with Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner, Turner discussed Morant's statement. He perceived it to be somewhat disrespectful to Steph Curry and the Warriors.

While he acknowledged the need for good competition, Turner cautioned the Grizzlies to watch what they say, as the Warriors can be deadly. Turner said:

"I like the competition but you walking by and telling Steph Curry, 'it's gonna be fun.' Like I hate the Warriors but y'all are so polished and you can play so many different ways and so many different levels it's like, watch what you say."

Can Ja Morant lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a Game 3 victory over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors?

Ja Morant No. 12 of the Memphis Grizzlies is guarded by Steph Curry No. 30 of the Golden State Warriors.

Ja Morant seems to have been made for the playoffs as he averaged 30.2 points per game in the 2021 playoffs. He's averaged 26.3 points per game this postseason.

In Game 1 of the Conference semifinals, Morant led the Grizzlies with a near triple-double. He scored 34 points to go along with 10 assists and nine rebounds in 38 minutes.

The 2020 Rookie of the Year was unguardable in Game 2. He posted 47 points while collecting eight rebounds and eight assists to help the Grizzlies clinch a five-point victory.

While Curry and the Warriors seemed to be in control of Game 2 with the scoreline at 97-93. Morant was responsible for the Grizzlies' comeback, scoring the final 13 points for Memphis.

He's expected to put up another MVP performance in Game 3 later tonight.

