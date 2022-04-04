"I would like to do something with Taylor Swift" - Shaquille O'Neal expresses the desire to collaborate with the pop sensation

The electronic dance music scene has welcomed Shaquille O'Neal, better known as DJ Diesel within that space, with open arms. He has been touring various cities in the US, playing at different venues to varying audiences and has been thrilling them all the entire time.

When the Hall of Famer is not in front of the cameras analyzing a game of basketball, or acting in his own TV shows or movies. He can be found in arenas or lounges playing a set or two, either way he thrills his audience to premium content.

Shaquille O'Neal was at the just concluded Celebrity Crunch Classic yesterday in New Orleans. Captaining his team, the former LA Lakers big man went up against Drew Brees alongside Rachel DeMita and Spice Adams as their respective team members. He, however, came out victorious and was on the CBS Sports HQ show to tell it all.

On the show, Joe Musso asked the four-time NBA champion who he would like to collaborate with as Diesel. After giving it some thought, Shaq disclosed that he would like a collaboration with the Grammy award-winning popstar, Taylor Swift.

"I would like to do something with Taylor Swift." Shaq revealed.

Swift, who recorded her first Grammy win in 2010 at age 20 (4 Grammys), has a total of 11 Grammys to her name. In the just concluded 64th Grammy Award, she was nominated in the Album of the Year category for her album, "Evermore." However, she lost the award to Jon Baptiste for his work on "We Are."

Collaborations made by Shaquille "Diesel" O'Neal so far in the bass music space

Shaquille O'Neal poses for a photo with the car of Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing on the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 24, 2021 in Austin, Texas.

Diesel has made quite a handful of riveting collaborations in his bass music genre. He has since worked with BLVD., Riot Ten, Wuki, NGHTMRE, and Eliminate (but not limited to). In the final quarter of 2021, he collaborated with the Ohio-born DJ and EDM producer, Crankdat.

The month of January birthed a union between Shaquille O'Neal and the 2012 highest grossing EDM artist in North America and Guinness World Record holder, Steve Aoki. The track, which was Aoki's first single of the year, was titled, "Welcome to the Playhouse."

Rolling Stone @RollingStone Shaquille O'Neal, a.k.a. DJ Diesel, has teamed up with Steve Aoki for a new single, "Welcome to the Playhouse." rol.st/3zwVM9z Shaquille O'Neal, a.k.a. DJ Diesel, has teamed up with Steve Aoki for a new single, "Welcome to the Playhouse." rol.st/3zwVM9z

Diesel made his first release under Excision's bass music label, Subsidia, in February, alongside FREAKY. The track was called "BACKBREAKER" and was laced with some hype vocals from Shaq.

