"I like him more with the second unit now, I'd guess it's a little easier" - Doc Rivers reflects on Tyrese Maxey finding it more accessible not playing with stars

Tyrese Maxey is starring off his sophomore season in the NBA as a starting guard for the Philadelphia 76ers. Due to the Ben Simmons saga, the 76ers head coach, Doc Rivers, has needed to scramble to find his starting point guard, and Maxey has been the one so far. However, with Shake Milton coming back from his injury, Rivers might want to use Maxey as a second unit guard.

Doc Rivers is in his second year coaching the 76ers, and last season’s playoffs, the 76ers lost in the Eastern Conference semifinals to the Atlanta Hawks. Last season, Maxey only started eight games, averaging 15.3 minutes over his 61 appearances. He was selected 21st overall in the 2020 NBA draft and was a rookie during Rivers' first season with the 76ers.

Hours before tip-off against the Detroit Pistons, Rivers told the media:

“I like (Maxey) more with the second unit now. … I would guess it’s a little easier (not playing with stars).”

Maxey has started all five games for the 76ers o far this season, averaging 33 minutes per game, scoring 14.4 points with 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists. But before Rivers made that statement, Maxey scored seven points with three assists and two rebounds. Maxey had also shot 36% from the field over the last three games.

Tyrese Maxey has a big game after Rivers’ quotes

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey shooting a three-pointer

Tyrese Maxey started against the Pistons, playing the third-most minutes in the game with 31:03 minutes. He added a solid stat line of 16 points, six rebounds, and six assists, along with two blocks.

Maxey had struggled over the last three games, which might have led to Doc Rivers’ uncertainty in his second-year guard, but this game might have changed his mind slightly. Shake Milton, who is coming off an ankle injury and is the man most likely to replace Maxey, did have a good night as well. Milton scored 13 points with five assists in 16:22 minutes.

Maxey has still averaged 33 minutes per game this season. Even if Milton does take some of that time away, Maxey should still have opportunities with Ben Simmons, likely not rejoining the 76ers for some time.

76ers are missing a massive hole in their offense and defense so far this season. Doc Rivers will try to cover up that hole in many different ways, and Tyrese Maxey should be a part of that throughout the season, whether that is with the starters or coming off the bench with the second unit.

