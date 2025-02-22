"I literally outgrew him": Steph Curry's sister Sydell Curry makes honest admission on her first boyfriend, gives shout-out on his special day

Steph Curry's sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, was a volleyball player for Elon University and adds yet another athletic dimension to a family that is gifted with a sporty gene pool. Sydel, who is married to Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee, is now past her volleyball playing days but now produces content and hosts the "Straight to Cam" podcast with god-sister Cameron Brink.

Ad

On the most recent episode of the podcast with Brink, Curry-Lee joked about how the physical gifts that come with the Curry genes contributed to her literally and figuratively outgrowing a boyfriend, while also giving a shoutout to her ex for his recent birthday.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My high school boyfriend, we started at the same height. He was like, my first official boyfriend I could bring around the house. And I literally outgrew him in the relationship. Sweet guy, but by the time I broke up with him, I was at least an inch or two taller. Actually, his birthday was yesterday - Happy Birthday, if you're watching this" said Sydel Curry-Lee, while talking about the heights of people they've dated, with Cameron Brink.

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Curry-Lee has a listed height of 5 feet 9 inches, which is about 6 inches taller than the height of an average woman in the United States of America. Taking a jibe at "short kings", this anecdote by Curry-Lee would certainly be a low blow for her ex if he ever tuned in to her podcast, even though she followed the dig with a birthday wish to soften the blow.

Steph Curry's sister eventually married Damion Lee, who won a championship with Steph

The high school anecdote likely turned Sydel Curry-Lee away from the "short kings," and she eventually met 6-foot-6 Damion Lee during their time as collegiate athletes. The pair got married in 2018, shortly after Lee signed his first two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors where he teamed up with brother-in-law, Steph Curry.

Ad

Stephen Curry and Damion Lee embracing each other after a game between the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors - Source: Getty

Damion Lee and Sydel Curry-Lee have since had two children. During this time, Lee signed a multi-year deal with the Warriors and earned a championship ring with his brother-in-law, contributing as a solid bench player to the Steph Curry-led Warriors.

With the brothers-in-law teaming up for basketball success, Steph Curry's sister and his wife, Ayesha Curry, have also paired up for their own ventures, co-founding Domaine Curry Wine. Talk about unity within the family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.