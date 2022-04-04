"I'll probably get to 15 like I do every year" - Draymond Green gives a witty reaction when asked about his tough technical against Sacramento Kings

NBA and Golden State Warriors talisman Draymond Green and his ability to attract technical fouls is one of the most common occurrences in the league.

En route to beating the Sacramento Kings, the Warriors' talismanic figure was asked about his tendency to pick up technical fouls after getting yet another one against the Sacramento Kings. Green, in his post-game presser, said:

"What am I on my 14th tech? My last three were kind of insane, but I guess I ain't meet the quota yet. I'll probably get to 15 like I do every year. It is what it is."

In the second quarter of their matchup against Sacramento, Green was involved in pushing Kings player Josh Jackson in what was nothing more than a little tanglement. However, Green approached the ref and was seen constantly chirping away at the official. He walked away soon enough but was given a technical foul seconds later.

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Draymond Green on getting a technical against the Kings:



“What am I on my 14th tech? My last three were kind of insane, but I guess I ain't meet the quota yet. I'll probably get to 15 like I do every year. It is what it is.” Draymond Green on getting a technical against the Kings:“What am I on my 14th tech? My last three were kind of insane, but I guess I ain't meet the quota yet. I'll probably get to 15 like I do every year. It is what it is.”

Draymond Green's season thus far

Green in action against the Utah Jazz

Arguably the most important player in the Warriors team that has succeeded over the last decade or so, Draymond Green is a vital piece in a well-oiled machine. He has also been arguably the best defensive player in the league this season and has been a solid rock for the Warriors for years.

Green was in the running to become the best defensive player in the league this season but that has been halted by the back injury he picked up that saw him be sidelined for 28 games.

He has missed over 30 games in total this season with injuries and this has prompted the Warriors management to make him sit out back-to-back games.

StatMuse @statmuse Draymond Green with a Draymond-esque stat line:



5 PTS

8 REB

13 AST

1 STL

4 BLK



From now on we’ll call these types of stat lines "The Draymond". Draymond Green with a Draymond-esque stat line:5 PTS8 REB13 AST1 STL4 BLKFrom now on we’ll call these types of stat lines "The Draymond". https://t.co/1QngUxAemb

Draymond Green's team find themselves nearly 13 games from the summit of the Western Conference and have the likes of the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets hot on their heels as they are only one and three games behind, respectively.

The Warriors have championship aspirations this season and are red hot favorites to come out of the West with the likes of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Green in their starting lineup but will need all three of them on the court together to fulfill those aspirations and come out of the highly competitive Western Conference.

Green's ability to orchestrate the offense while also being a defensive stalwart is one of the most important reasons why the Warriors have had the kind of success that they have had in the last decade or so. Green being on the court is what enables the likes of Curry and Thompson to get to their spots and shoot from beyond the arc. While he doesn't fill up the stat sheet, the intangibles are the ones that count with Green.

Edited by S Chowdhury