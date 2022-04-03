“I love Phelps, but he don’t have no MVP trophy….if you melt all his gold medals, they won’t be able to make 1 MVP trophy” - Charles Barkley reveals his medal collection

Charles Barkley, the basketball Hall-of-Famer, has already established himself as one of the most sought-after analysts on TV today. His dry humor, spontaneity and ability to laugh at himself are refreshing traits that viewers and podcasters never seem to get tired of.

The former NBA MVP appeared on another edition of the Dan Patrick Show to discuss a wide variety of things. DP and Charles Barkley eventually talked about a potential SuperBowl weekend in Barkley’s Arizona house where he kept his Olympic gold medals and the 1992-93 MVP trophy.

Dan Patrick hilariously needled “Sir Charles” that he’d just go to the great swimmer Michael Phelps’ house if hewanteds to see gold medals. The quick-witted NBA on TNT analyst had a big bounce-back reply:

“Listen, I love Phelps but he don't have no MVP trophy. Let me tell you something, 'if you melt all his gold medals, they won't be able to make one MVP trophy', don't forget that.”

Charles Barkley’s reply was right on the money and true in every sense. Michael Phelps is, without a doubt, the greatest Olympian of all time, having amassed 23 gold medals. His gold medal haul is bigger than even several countries that have participated in the Olympics.

Phelps’ different field of expertise makes the NBA MVP trophy virtually impossible for him to achieve. “Sir Charles” witty retort left Dan Patrick grasping for a reply. Barkley’s accurate but funny answer forced Dan Patrick to go the Michael Jordan route.

“Well, I can always go to Jordan’s house since he’s got a few MVPs.”

This time, the “Chuckster” easily conceded that Michael Jordan’s got a “few” of them in the latter’s house.

Charles Barkley weighs in on the tightly-contested MVP race this season

Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic are still the frontrunners of this season's MVP race, according to "Sir Charles."[Photo: Sporting News]

Parity has finally come to the NBA and is shown in a number of legitimate MVP candidates this season. Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo have been the favorites for most of the season.

The Phoenix Suns, who’s been impossibly good this season despite injuries and the pandemic, are pushing Devin Booker into conversation as well. Lately, the Boston Celtics’ incredible mid-season turnaround has also introduced Jayson Tatum into the mix.

Here’s what Charles Barkley had to say about the closest MVP race in decades:

“You know I had Embiid for the 98% of the season, I think the Joker [Jokic] has probably taken the lead. I would love to see more love for Devin Booker, but man, it’s gonna be really tight."

"I can say the first five months of the season that Embiid had it, and he’s kinda slowed down. Joker’s been consistent but like I say, I would love to see Devin Booker get some more love in the situation.”

