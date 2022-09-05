“I love his wife, I love his daughters, I have nothing to say" - Shaquille O'Neal tries to put on a straight face while admitting that Theo Ratliff would have stopped him in the 2001 NBA Finals

Shaquille O'Neal has always prided himself on being called one of the most, if not the most, dominant players the NBA has ever seen. He is widely considered, along with Wilt Chamberlain, to be the most overpowering force in league history.

On 'The Big Podcast with Shaq', the legendary LA Lakers big man was stunningly modest about his exploits against one so-called 'Shaq stopper'.

When asked about his thoughts on Theo Ratliff bragging about how he could have stopped Shaq in the 2001 NBA Finals, O’Neal only commented:

“I love his wife, I love his daughters, I have nothing to say. You’re absolutely correct, Spice [Adams], you win! He did stop me. I couldn’t do nothing with Theo [Ratliff], none at all. He was just too good.”

Shaquille O'Neal had his best poker face on and didn’t blurt out laughing. Maybe he really did believe that Ratliff could have stopped him, but O’Neal had always been adamant that he sees every defender as a 'barbecue chicken'.

What Shaq said about the former Philadelphia 76ers center was the complete opposite of what he had been bragging about over the years.

No one is questioning just how dominant O'Neal was. The surprise was how he managed to keep a straight face when he answered Spice Adams.

During his prime years, which he was in 2001, Shaquille O'Neal put up monster numbers against almost every defender. No one could stop him 1-on-1, which was a big reason why the LA Lakers won three straight championships in Shaq’s peak.

Shaquille O'Neal averaged 27.1 PPG, 12.1 RPG, 2.9 APG and 2.6 BPG from his rookie year until his last year with the LA Lakers.

His numbers in the NBA Finals with the Lakers were even more staggering. In 20 games with the purple and gold in 4 championship rounds, O’Neal put up 33.6 PPG, 14.1 RPG and 3.1 APG.

In that span, Shaq faced some of NBA history’s best defenders such as Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Hakeem Olajuwon and Dikembe Mutombo. They couldn’t do much against the 7’2, 320-pound behemoth inside the paint.

Making Shaquille O'Neal work on defense is the best way to limit Shaq on offense, according to Theo Ratliff

Theo Ratliff opened up in a recent interview about the 2001 NBA Finals. The Philadelphia 76ers traded the then-injured All-Star center to the Atlanta Hawks for Dikembe Mutombo for reinforcement.

Against Mutombo, Matt Geiger, Tyrone Hill and Todd MacCulloch, Shaquille O'Neal obliterated the Philadelphia 76ers. Shaq had a monster series, averaging 33 PPG, 15.8 RPG, 4.8 APG and 3.4 BPG.

“I had kind of figured out how not to just to play against Shaq but realized my quickness and my athletic ability to put him in position that he doesn’t want to be in. Especially when I’m bringing him up in that pick-and-roll. He knew he didn’t want to have to guard that. That was big.”

A gassed-out Shaq, who could also be in foul trouble was Ratliff’s best idea to contain O’Neal. Ratliff also added why Mutombo wasn’t the ideal 'Shaq-stopper':

“I knew once they had Dikembe, he’s not that athletic. He’s another anchor that’s going to sitting in that middle with another big so the lanes are not going to be as open as they were with the nucleus that we had where I could step outside and I could move around outside and do a bit more than he could to provide some open lanes them and also run the break and things of that nature.”

Theo Ratliff’s philosophy against Shaquille O'Neal isn’t something new. Tim Duncan, David Robinson and Hakeem Olajuwon could employ that strategy much better than Ratliff. It was a tactic that didn’t consistently bother Shaq.

