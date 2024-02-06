“I'm alive”: Dwyane Wade gets philosophical on his Miami Heat statue at Kelly Clarkson Show

Former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade talks about the Miami Heat honoring his legacy on the Kelly Clarkson Show. On being asked about the event, Wade admits:

"I was honored with a statue, but it's kind of weird too. I'm 42 and I'm getting a statue?"

To get his point across, he further clarifies:

"........I'm alive."

Wade's candid words gave a glimpse into his feelings about being honored with a bronze statue, immortalizing his legacy while he's alive and still relatively young.

The Miami Heat recently announced that they will honor the enduring legacy of the Heat legend and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's latest inductee, Dwyane Wade, by unveiling a statue of him in front of the Kaseya Center. The unveiling ceremony is scheduled for the fall of 2024.

On the Heat's decision to honor Wade with the statue, Miami Heat President Pat Riley said:

“When we retired his jersey in February 2020, I said Dwyane was the face of this franchise forever and I meant it. Dwyane’s legacy is a towering one not only for the Miami Heat but for Miami-Wade County. I can’t think of a better way to honor him than by memorializing that legacy.”

Famous sculptors Omri Amrany and Oscar Leon have been commissioned to create the statue. Their works include the iconic “Michael Jordan Spirit” in Chicago, as well as statues of Shaquille O’Neal, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, among many others.

Kelly Clarkson wants to sing Kellyoke with Dwyane Wade

In the same interview, Kelly, noticing that Dwyane Wade is so good at basketball, goes on to ask him if there is something he grew up doing but sucked at, to which Wade responds:

"Singing"

On that note, Kelly excitedly said:

"Oh Singing? Now I want to do a Kellyoke with you."

Elaborating further, Wade says that he sucks at singing but sings every day. Kelly points out that Wade's daughter can sing, to which Wade humorously replies:

"Not from me, that's from mommy."

Kellyoke, a mix of Kelly's first name and the word "karaoke," is a section from her daytime talk show in which Kelly Clarkson and her band perform song covers requested by fans or written by musicians who have personally inspired her.

