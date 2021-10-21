"I’m not a big fan on the leaving" - Ja Morant on habit of disgruntled NBA stars changing teams to chase rings

The Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant recently claimed in an interview that he is not a fan of big NBA stars moving on to different teams to chase championship rings. Morant, who played in the Grizzlies’ season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, starred in a comfortable victory as he finished with 37 points, 6 assists and 6 rebounds to get his team off to the best start possible.

The Grizzlies lost to Western Conference leaders Utah Jazz in the first round of the Playoffs last time around, with Morant producing some big performances. He averaged 30.2 points, 8.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds in the five matches and was aptly selected as the Rookie of the Year.

This time, Morant will be looking to go to the highest level and get his first All-Star callup for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is not a big fan of changing teams to win championships

Ja Morant will now lead a young roster filled with potential superstars as the Grizzlies look for their second straight playoff appearance. With the likes of Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke forming the core of the team alongside Morant, the Grizzlies have every reason to be optimistic about a deeper playoff run.

However, winning the championship might still be some way away, with Morant claiming that he will not be looking to change his team to better his chances:

“Me, I’m not a big fan on the leaving. As long as I’m here, I’m here; that’s my focus. Regardless, I’m going to make the best of any situation, continue to just go out with my teammates, win games, play in front of our fans and do whatever I can to continue to bring love.”

While this does not mean he is sure to spend many years without the front office trying to create a championship-calibre team around Morant, the 22-year old knows that there is still scope for improvement in his game, especially with respect to consistent efficiency.

Regardless, the point-guard seems very comfortable playing for the Grizzlies:

“I love everything about it. I feel like this is my home, from the front office down, the fans, the community. Everybody brought me in and made me feel like family, and me and my family couldn’t ask for anything better.”

JA Morant with former Memphis Grizzlies' player Jonas Valancuinas.

Hence, while a championship might still be a few years away, Morant seems intent on taking a leaf out of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s book and doing his best for the Grizzlies for the time to come.

Edited by Rohit Mishra