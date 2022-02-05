“I’m with Shaq on this, how can anybody respect what Ben Simmons is doing?” - Chris Broussard believes Ben Simmons is the ‘poster child for entitled millennials’

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons continues to be a lightning rod in the basketball world. With the Feb. 10 trade deadline nearing, fans are curious to see what, if anything, happens with the disgruntled star.

Simmons hasn't played all season as he has dug in his heels on his demand to be traded from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Last week on TNT's "Inside the NBA," NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal went on a rant, calling Simmons a "crybaby," saying he lacks respect for how Simmons has handled the situation. Thursday night, O'Neal later revealed Simmons reached out to confront him. Friday on "First Things First," sports analyst Chris Broussard said he agreed with O'Neal's criticism, saying:

“I’m with Shaq on this, how can anybody respect what Ben Simmons is doing?”

First Things First @FTFonFS1



— "I'm with Shaq on this. How can anybody respect what Ben Simmons is doing? I cannot respect it." @Chris_Broussard on the beef between Shaq & Ben Simmons: "I'm with Shaq on this. How can anybody respect what Ben Simmons is doing? I cannot respect it."— @Chris_Broussard on the beef between Shaq & Ben Simmons: https://t.co/910v57m4dM

Basketball fans await a resolution between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons continues to demand a trade.

As the NBA trade deadline inches closer, Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons is the biggest name among players who may be traded. After a disappointing performance in the playoffs last year, Simmons announced he was looking for a "fresh start" and demanded to be traded.

The primary sticking point, however, is that Simmons had recently signed a lengthy contract extension. In addition, he's become one of the more puzzling talents to put an exact trade value on.

When on the court, Simmons can be one of the game's most versatile weapons. The 6-foot-10 playmaker stands out with his sensational vision, and he's one of the game's most talented defenders with his ability to guard multiple positions. He's been a three-time All-Star and a two-time All-Defensive team selection in the four seasons he's played.

However, he rarely shoots outside the paint – and even more rarely from 3-point range (just 34 shots in four seasons, shooting 14.7%, and 0-for-2 in 34 playoff games). Plus, he is an atrocious free-throw shooter (59.7%). And he has a reputation, since his one season at Louisiana State University, of disappearing in the clutch.

Those traits were fully on display in losing the playoff series to the Atlanta Hawks.

Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has reportedly been firm on his "hefty" asking price for any team trying to acquire Simmons. With Philadelphia playing some of its best basketball, headlined by superstar big man Joel Embiid's MVP-level play, fans are curious if the team will move Simmons to bring in some assets.

Also Read Article Continues below

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 10, which means the clock is ticking for the 76ers to make a decision about the future of their disgruntled star. The 76ers (31-20) have won seven of their last 10 games and are third in the Eastern Conference, one game out of first place.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein