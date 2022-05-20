“I’m sorry, I’ll admit it… I don’t have a hatred for him” - Skip Bayless’ wife Ernestine says she likes LeBron James, says he’s a role model

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has become one of the most popular players in professional sports throughout his illustrious NBA career. Although James has become a global icon, there are still some who might not be big fans of him.

When a player is considered one of the greatest to ever step on a basketball court, there's always going to be some skeptics. Fans can spend countless hours debating who they believe is a better player. Often, that discussion is at full tilt between LeBron and NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Regardless of which side one chooses, James has still become a generational talent since he entered the league in 2003.

Although analyst Skip Bayless has been vocal about his frustrations with the NBA legend over the years, he still respects James for how talented he is. On "The Skip Bayless show," the sports analyst had some fun, asking his wife, Ernestine, what she thought of LeBron. Ernestine said she likes the Lakers superstar and even said he's a role model with everything he does in the community:

“I like LeBron. I’m sorry, I’ll admit it. … I don’t have a hatred for him.”

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless My wife and I have never spoken about LeBron James at home. So what does Ernestine think of the King? She answers here:



My wife and I have never spoken about LeBron James at home. So what does Ernestine think of the King? She answers here:https://t.co/mhBIZisIsH

LeBron James and the LA Lakers look to bounce back next year

LA Lakers forward LeBron James will enter his 20th season in 2022-23.

Although LeBron James will be turning 38 during the season, he's shown he still has plenty left in the tank. James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 52.4%, including 35.9% from 3-point range this season.

Although the team struggled to a 33-49 mark, James still has the ability to be a dominant force. After missing the playoffs this season, fans are eager to see what the Lakers organization attempts to do this offseason.

StatMuse @statmuse LeBron James won 31 playoff series from 2011 to 2020.



Michael Jordan won 30 playoff series in his career. LeBron James won 31 playoff series from 2011 to 2020.Michael Jordan won 30 playoff series in his career. https://t.co/Y56A4cfAZk

The Lakers have a dangerous duo in James and fellow star Anthony Davis, but the team struggled to stay healthy. With veteran guard Russell Westbrook expecting to have a hefty player option this summer, the Lakers will have many interesting decisions to make. The Lakers will need to have a big offseason to make it back to the playoffs next year.

James has a chance to pass legendary center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and become the NBA's all-time leading scorer next season. James has 37,062 points, while Abdul-Jabbar, who won six championships, retired with 38,387 points after 20 seasons in 1989.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein