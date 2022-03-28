"I'm sure LeBron will say in his postgame interview that he's having the time of his life" - Skip Bayless after LeBron James and Lakers' shocking loss to Pelicans, taunts him for scoring title and MVP endorsements

LeBron James has strengthened his hold on the scoring title for this season. He dropped 39 points on the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.

The 37-year-old went 14-for-27 (51.9%) and hit seven 3-pointers (53.8%) even as the LA Lakers lost a very important game in the context of the play-in tournament. James also had nine rebounds and five assists in the 116-108 loss.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers LeBron James has passed Karl Malone for 2nd place on the NBA's all-time field goals made list. LeBron James has passed Karl Malone for 2nd place on the NBA's all-time field goals made list. https://t.co/wryNZReEBM

LeBron's scoring average is now 30.1 ppg. While most fans, players and critics are left marveling at James' scoring spree at age 37, longtime NBA analyst Skip Bayless has consistently picked on the 18-time All-Star.

On Sunday, Bayless took yet another shot at James following his game-high score against New Orleans. Bayless tweeted:

"But I'm sure LeBron will say in his postgame interview that he's having the time of his life. Hey, he scored 39. He's going to win the scoring title in Year 19. His coach says he should be MVP."

LeBron James in danger of missing playoffs for the fourth time in his career

Since being selected as the overall No.1 pick in the 2003 draft, LeBron James has missed the playoffs only three times in his 19-year career. He missed the NBA postseason in his first two seasons in the league with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He then missed the playoffs in his first season (2018-19) with the LA Lakers.

Bally Sports New Orleans @BallySportsNO As LeBron James nears the end of his fourth season in Los Angeles, with the @Lakers gasping just to get into the playoffs, Marc Stein's latest NBA essay examines how often life as a Laker has veered off script for @KingJames apart from that championship in the NBA bubble: As LeBron James nears the end of his fourth season in Los Angeles, with the @Lakers gasping just to get into the playoffs, Marc Stein's latest NBA essay examines how often life as a Laker has veered off script for @KingJames apart from that championship in the NBA bubble: https://t.co/CaG6QtmVUz

After their latest loss to the Pelicans, the LA Lakers (31-43) fell to 10th in the Western Conference.

The Pelicans (32-43) moved ahead of them by half a game and secured the tiebreaker, in case that becomes necessary. Meanwhile, the 11th-place San Antonio Spurs (30-44) are very much in the reckoning for a place in the play-in tournament as they trail the Lakers by only one game.

Should they get ousted from the play-in tournament or fail to secure a playoff seed, James would miss the playoffs in two of his four seasons with the Lakers.

James, meanwhile, has put himself in a comfortable position in the race for the scoring title. He would rewrite the NBA history books if he wins his second scoring honor. It would make James the oldest scoring champion at age 37.

No matter what happens from here, though, Skip Bayless isn't going to stop throwing shade at the four-time champion.

