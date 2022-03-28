LeBron James adds an unwanted award to his resume, gets named the worst actor during 42nd annual Golden Raspberry Awards

LeBron James' shelves are littered with tons of awards and recognition plaques. He added another to his endless collection of awards, but this time for his acting talent or absence of. Social media has gone into a frenzy with the revelation of the award, which has been riddled with teasing comments and less congratulations.

James received an award from the 42nd Golden Raspberry Awards for his role in "Space Jam: A New Legacy" on Saturday. He was selected as the recipient for the main category award for an individual: the worst actor. It's a clear indication that the LA Lakers forward ought to stick to what he knows best – basketball.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral LeBron James named worst actor during 42nd annual Golden Raspberry Awards: lakersdaily.com/lebron-james-n… LeBron James named worst actor during 42nd annual Golden Raspberry Awards: lakersdaily.com/lebron-james-n…

The annual Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as the Razzies, honors the worst film released in the year in review. The recipients are selected from a voting system organized and participated by members of the Golden Raspberry Foundation. The event is held a day before the Oscars, highlighting the films that don't stand a chance of being nominated by the Oscars.

In addition to his worst actor award, James was also named alongside any Warner cartoon character as the worst screen combo. "Space Jam: A New Legacy" was nominated in four categories and clinched three, including worst prequel, remake, rip-off or sequel.

LeBron James and the Michael Jordan "Space Jam" sequel flops

LeBron James of the LA Lakers celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 21 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Lakers defeated the Cavaliers 131-120.

The original "Space Jam" movie was released in 1996 and featured Michael Jordan as the main character. Like the sequel, Jordan had to relate to the Warner Bros. Looney Tunes characters, led by Bugs Bunny. The Joe Pytka-directed movie amassed more than $250 million at the box office.

LeBron James was selected to star in the sequel 25 years later but was met with a rather nasty review from notable experts. Despite garnering over $160 million at the box office, Rotten Tomatoes rates the movie 26%, while IMDb pegs it at 4.4/10. The movie also featured notable stars like Zendaya, Michael B. Jordan and Don Cheadle.

The LA Lakers (31-42) and the New Orleans Pelicans (31-43) played Sunday night in a game critical to the Western Conference play-in chase.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein