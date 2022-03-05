“I’m trying to squeeze as much juice of this mother******** orange as I can” - LeBron James says he feels like Batman and Black Panther as he talks about having the drive to play after 19 seasons

LeBron James has been accused of not being able to carry the LA Lakers following their poor run of form. But the superstar has continued to deliver spectacular performances every other night.

The Lakers came into the season as one of the favorites to win the 2022 NBA championship but have so far been disappointing. They are eight games under .500 and risk falling out of the play-in spot if they continue on their downward spiral.

However, LeBron has promised to continue to play his heart out for the team. A few fans are still hopeful for a turnaround, especially in the playoffs, seeing as the team was built specifically for that.

Season 5 of The Shop just premiered on Uninterrupted, and LeBron James got together with stars in their own right. That included multi-talented Donald Glover, actor/writer Quinta Brunson, and quarterback Lamar Jackson, among others. LBJ was asked how he managed to stay relevant in the NBA for 19 years, and he said:

(From 29:00)

"It's just in me, man. I love competing, I love winning, I love just like playing the game. I know at some point I can't be that player no more, at that level. I'm trying to squeeze as much juice out of this mother******* orange as I can, while I can. Why not? I'm still good."

"I feel like every season for me is like a movie. Every season is like a movie and I'm living in it, like I'm the star in the movie. It feels dope as s**t. I be feeling like Batman, Black Panther, all of them."

While you cannot exactly call LeBron a superhero, he has saved several franchises. He delivered a championship to the Cleveland Cavaliers, a franchise that had never won a championship before his reign.

LeBron James' longevity helps in the GOAT debate

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena

The basketball community will forever be at loggerheads as different groups have different picks on who their GOAT is. The debate is between LeBron and Michael Jordan, with each fanbase presenting reasons why their GOAT should reign supreme.

While Jordan's perfect run in the NBA Finals will forever be the opening argument for Team Jordan, LeBron's longevity and performance as an all-around player is his most striking feature.

🤯🤯🤯 LeBron is only 23 assists away from becoming the only player in NBA history with 10K+ points, 10K+ rebounds, and 10K+ assists.🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/oyJiTrxXQZ

LBJ participated in his 18th consecutive All-Star game last month in Cleveland and has been a captain since the NBA introduced the draft format in 2018. The Lakers captain has a 5-0 record as an All-Star captain, hitting a buzzer-beater to secure the win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on February 20.

The four-time champ is also on course to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record. If and when he achieves that, it will be another feat to help argue his case to be named the basketball GOAT.

