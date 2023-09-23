Kobe Bryant idolized Michael Jordan, but that didn't mean he backed down from the Chicago Bulls legend when the opportunity presented itself.

The Black Mamba was never one to shy away from a challenge. Even if it was Jordan, who was the more dominating player, Bryant was always there to take on the best in the business.

He wasn't one to buy the narrative of how to play against Michael Jordan. Speaking to Patrick-Bet David in an interview after his retirement, Bryant recollected how members of the Philadelphia 76ers team advised him when he asked what was it like to guard the Bulls icon.

“When I was in high school, I used to work with the 76ers. I used to ask them, what’s it like to guard Mike? (‘Mike? You mean Black Jesus?’) Black Jes..What the f***. Black who?

‘We call him black Jesus or you can call him black cat. Imma call him f****** Mike. That’s his f****** name. And I would tell him, I said when I face him, we’re gonna go at it. He says (Oh you don’t wanna do that). I’m like, 'man you don’t know me man.'”

That attitude made Bryant develop into a superstar in his own right. The duo matched up eight times against each other.

Bryant averaged 22.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists. Jordan pipped him in points (24.5), but his rebounding (4.3) and dimes (3.6) took a hit compared to the then young LA Lakers star.

Michael Jordan said Kobe Bryant could beat him in a one-on-one contest

In what comes as a fitting tribute to Kobe Bryant's greatness, Michael Jordan reckoned the late five-time NBA champion was perhaps the only player who could beat him in his prime in a one-on-one contest.

In an interview with NBA 2K, the Bulls legend said candidly:

"If I was in my prime, who would I want to play one-on-one?" Jordan asked in an interview with NBA 2K.

"That list is very long. I'd start off with Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, Kobe Bryant in his prime, LeBron (James) in his prime, D(wyane) Wade in his prime, (Car)Melo (Anthony), that's a good start. I don’t think I‘d lose, other than to Kobe Bryant because he steals all of my moves.”

While Bryant couldn't equal Jordan's tally of six NBA championships, his 20 seasons in the NBA was electric. He edged out Jordan on career points, recording 33,643 to Jordan's 32, 292.

As far as greatness goes, Bryant is on the Mount Rushmore of NBA greats, right alongside his idol.