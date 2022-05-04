“I made fun of a decision, and I was one of about bazillion people that did… I got a DM ‘Why are you mean to me on television’” - Michelle Beadle says LeBron James "sweats dumb stuff"

LeBron James is one of the most famous athletes globally, but the LA Lakers star often finds himself receiving scrutiny from other famous people. That's led to Michelle Beadle calling him out for it.

After recently receiving a potshot from former United States President Donald Trump, James is now taking shots from Beadle, a former ESPN broadcaster.

James and Beadle have a history of issues. That led to Beadle commenting about him during "The Sessions with Renee Paquette" podcast recently:

"He was super petty, and he would try to have some sort of an effect, whether it be small or whatever, like, just an effect. It's almost, like, to exhibit your power, I guess, and look, no one is taking that away."

Beadle believes James has no reason to be petty, as he is one of the world's most powerful men with no reason to concern himself with critics.

"I'll tell you, he's one of the most powerful people in the whole world, but that was never in question, which is why one has to wonder: When you have that much power, and you're that large of an entity, who cares what anyone of us says, honestly?" Beadle said.

Still, James often addresses critics on either an individual or a group basis.

While James often leaves addressing his critics to comments or his performances, Beadle believes her words at ESPN led to him doing more.

LeBron James and Michelle Beadle's biggest issue

Beadle was once one of the top broadcasters at ESPN, but James took issue with some of her comments.

Michelle Beadle and LeBron James first had issues during her time at ESPN. She spoke about those during her podcast appearance.

"I made fun of a decision, and I was one of about a bazillion people that did, and I remember I got a DM, "Why are you mean to me on television?" Beadle said. "And I sort of laughed it off, didn't think about it."

James' direct message to Beadle about her comments does not seem significant, but it fits with what Beadle thinks of the Lakers star.

"I think he's just a very successful and wealthy man who still sweats dumb stuff," Beadle said.

Beadle claims things got worse as she said James tried to get her fired from ESPN.

With James being one of the world's top athletes, any attempt to get a prominent broadcaster fired for her comments is a big deal. Moreover, if true, it's a petty response to some criticism.

