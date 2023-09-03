"I may have to cut the "Wi-Fi off" - Steph Curry once had hilarious response to wife Ayesha's controversial tweet regarding NBA being 'rigged'

Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha are one of the most beloved couples in the NBA. Ayesha has been in attendance in almost every Golden State Warriors' home game, supporting her husband.

Usually, it is Steph Curry that steals the spotlight with his on-court performance, but this time it was her wife that attracted all the attention.

Back in Game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals, Steph Curry erupted for 30 points in 35 minutes, as the Warriors were trying to close out the series vs the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Curry, though, was fouled out in the fourth quarter and got ejected after complaining to the referees. His wife was furious about the fouls the referees called on her husband and went to Twitter to share her frustrations, calling the NBA 'rigged.'

"I've lost all respect sorry this is absolutely rigged for money... Or ratings in not sure which. I won't be silent . Just saw it live sry," Ayesha tweeted.

Heading into Game 7, Steph Curry was asked about that incident and responded in a hilarious way:

"I may have to cut the Wi-Fi off at my house," Curry told media.

Ayesha apologized for the tweet; Steph Curry encourages her to speak her mind

Following the tweet that quickly went viral and created mixed emotions among fans, Ayesha apologized:

“I was just a fan in that moment so I didn’t think about the ramifications. I regret the way that I voiced how hurt I was. I felt hurt for [Steph] and didn’t mean to offend anybody. Obviously, what I wrote is not what I think about what he does for a living," she told People’s Magazine.

For his part, Steph Curry supported his wife and had no problem with her speaking her mind and sharing her frustrations after the Game 6 loss. As a matter of fact, he said he always encourages her to speak her mind on every situation she is dealing with:

"I encourage her to do her thing, to -- to always speak her mind. Like, never -- never, you know, muffle any of that," Curry told ABC News' T.J. Holmes in an interview on Good Morning America. "Never, never not speak her mind in any situation."

Steph Curry and the Warriors didn't recover from this Game 6 loss to the Cavs. With Cleveland having the momentum on its side, they went on to beat Golden State in Game 7 and complete the biggest comeback in NBA Finals history.

Down 3-1, LeBron James and the Cavs won the next three games and Cleveland claimed the title for the first time in franchise history.

Meanwhile, the Warriors bounced back, landed Kevin Durant and went on to claim the championship in consecutive years (2017, 2018). Overall, they defeated the Cavs in three of the four straight NBA Finals series they played (2015-2018).

Steph Curry and the Warriors have created their own dynasty over the past decade, with six Finals appearances and four titles. And the NBA superstar is optimistic his team has another title run before he retires.

