Cleveland Cavaliers Rumors: Darius Garland listed on trade block by Cavs

According to Sam Amico from Hoops Wire, rumors have circulated that Cavaliers guard Darius Garland is being shopped around in the scenario that other teams are interested in acquiring him.

Garland is envisioned as a dynamic pairing alongside Donovan Mitchell as a backcourt duo. He helped lead the Cavaliers to the fourth seed of the Eastern Conference standings with his shotmaking ability and brilliant utilization of his quickness off the catch and dribble.

During the 2022-23 season, Garland arguably had his best season so far with the Cavaliers. He averaged 21.6 points per game (46.2% shooting, including 41.0% from 3-point range) and 7.8 assists.

Unfortunately, the Cleveland Cavaliers got eliminated by the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs, despite a great regular season.

Darius Garland's subpar play in the postseason is something he should improve upon in the offseason as he looked completely different from the player he was in the regular season.

Against the Knicks, he averaged 20.6 ppg (43.8% shooting, including 38.7% from 3-point range) and 5.0 assists.

Darius Garland had his breakout game of the series in a 107-90 Game 2 win to even the series at 1-1. He dropped 32 points (47.1% shooting, including 60.0% from 3-point range) and seven assists.

He was not able to replicate the same kind of performance after that Game 2 outing. He came close during a pivotal Game 4, where he dropped 23 points (56.3% shooting, including 50.0% from 3-point range) and 10 assists.

However, Garland was not the only one who struggled during that matchup. The Cavaliers' All-Star in Donovan Mitchell and even their twin-tower dynamic of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen didn't show up.

It was evident that Cleveland still needed to add more pieces to their roster in order to be a much more imposing threat in the Eastern Conference.

Garland could bring some needed depth in the wing position and more quality role players coming off the bench. However, it also means losing a good offensive player at the point guard position.

Looking back to the performances of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland in a win-or-go-home situation in Game 5 against the Knicks

The Cavaliers were down 3-1 in the first round of the playoffs to the New York Knicks. They needed their two star players in Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell to come up big for them.

Garland had 21 points (53.8% shooting, including 16.7% from 3-point range) and a costly six turnovers. Mitchell, on the other hand, had 28 points (42.3% shooting, including 25.0% from 3-point range), seven rebounds and five assists.

The numbers were decent but not enough to force another game in the series as they ended up exiting early in the playoffs.

