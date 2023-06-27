Cleveland Cavaliers Rumors: Top 3 trade targets for Cavs in 2023-24 NBA season

Cleveland Cavaliers rumors have continued to run wild ever since the team suffered a disappointing first-round exit in the playoffs. Although the team has built up an impressive group of young players, the team seems to need some veteran leadership.

This week, longtime NBA insider Brian Windhorst, who famously broke the internet with his "What's going on in Utah?" rant last offseason spoke on ESPN Cleveland. Much like he did last season, Windhorst gave fans something to talk about when he theorized as to what the Cleveland Cavaliers were up to:

"I have some speculation, there's a couple of outlandish stuff that I'm not going to say right now because I'd get in trouble... I wish I could tell you more and I know I shouldn't tease you."

With that, let's take a look at three players the Cleveland Cavaliers rumors mentioned who could join the Cavs this offseason.

Cleveland Cavaliers rumors: Three trade targets

#3: Kyrie Irving

While the Cleveland Cavaliers have been starting Darius Garland at the point guard spot, it's clear that the team needs some veteran experience. Currently, Kyrie Irving is expected to re-sign with the Dallas Mavericks, however, it's still possible that the two sides come to a sign-and-trade agreement.

The move would give the Cavaliers an elite scoring threat in Irving, who is already wildly popular in Cleveland. In addition, his championship experience would help the team's young core over the next few years.

Currently of course, talks of trading Donovan Mitchell or Jarrett Allen remain just Cleveland Cavaliers rumors.

#2: Paul George

Reports emerged prior to the NBA draft that indicated the LA Clippers were interested in dealing Paul George as part of a trade. While it seems as though the team is likely to keep him around this season after assessing his trade value, it could look to shake things up.

A potential trade between the Clippers and Cavaliers would likely center around Donovan Mitchell given the contracts of both men. The move would both add veteran leadership thanks to George, as well as a defensive presence that Mitchell's game lacks.

#1: Karl Anthony-Towns

From the sound of things, with Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid's extension, Karl-Anthony Towns is likely on his way out of Minnesota. Given that, the Cavaliers could look to put together a package that would bring the three-time All-Star to Cleveland.

As an elite 3-point threat, Towns would help add perimeter shooting to the team, as well as veteran leadership. Again, in the case of trades for Towns, these remain a part of the Cleveland Cavaliers rumors.

