“John Cena wore it better” – NBA fans react to Dennis Rodman showing up in skirt on Pride Day in Houston

Dennis Rodman made headlines for walking in one of the many Gay Pride Parades around the United States last weekend. Rodman, who has been a big advocate for the LGBT community, wore a skirt for the event, high-fiving fans along the parade route.

NBA fans, many of whom have been supportive of Rodman since his playing days, also cheered him on social media. Many also defended him from critics, citing the time he donned a wedding dress and married himself, among other instances when Rodman wore what he wanted.

Moreover, others referenced his famed Sports Illustrated cover, where he wore women's clothes, proving that he can do it all. However, one fan saw the funny side of things, tweeting:

"John Cena wore it better when he had a skirt on."

Kalen Allen @TheKalenAllen @LegionHoops The comments are taking me out. How y'all a fan of someone y'all know nothing about! This is the same person in 1996 lmao @LegionHoops The comments are taking me out. How y'all a fan of someone y'all know nothing about! This is the same person in 1996 lmao https://t.co/ctCu7K17aO

Oswald H. Bates @IamHST @LegionHoops He's been doing this since the mid 90s on the Spurs, before the Bulls. This ain't even a story lol @LegionHoops He's been doing this since the mid 90s on the Spurs, before the Bulls. This ain't even a story lol https://t.co/6K4yMCeb9c

Dani @Danizeh @LegionHoops Rodman was doing this before this was a thing @LegionHoops Rodman was doing this before this was a thing 😭😭

Aero @Aero1164 this isn’t new @LegionHoops Rodman married himself and was in a whole wedding dress and wore make upthis isn’t new @LegionHoops Rodman married himself and was in a whole wedding dress and wore make up 😭 this isn’t new

PositivePower @PosiPower99 @LegionHoops Dennis was wearing a skirt in the 90s , ain’t nothing stopping the worm @LegionHoops Dennis was wearing a skirt in the 90s , ain’t nothing stopping the worm

Arthur Pennyworth @dedalus99 @LegionHoops Rodman was one of few players to actively guard Magic Johnson, post-diagnosis. He was ridiculed by a lot of people, and frankly never really recognized for a gesture that, simply as it may've been, gave dignity to a whole generation of HIV/AIDS patients. This is also great. @LegionHoops Rodman was one of few players to actively guard Magic Johnson, post-diagnosis. He was ridiculed by a lot of people, and frankly never really recognized for a gesture that, simply as it may've been, gave dignity to a whole generation of HIV/AIDS patients. This is also great.

Taz @Suburbanbella @LegionHoops He's always been a supporter of LGBTQ and people doing their own thing. Remember when he married himself in 1996? @LegionHoops He's always been a supporter of LGBTQ and people doing their own thing. Remember when he married himself in 1996? https://t.co/WNnwqaKpMf

While many were supportive of Rodman, it seemed as though the Hall of Famer also received quite a bit of criticism. After seeing negative comments, Rodman made a post on his Instagram Story:

"Do your research guys #beenhim."

Dennis Rodman's support of the LGBT community over the years

Miami Heat v Chicago Bulls - Game Two

Dennis Rodman has been a big supporter of the LGBT community over the years. In his 1995 Sports Illustrated profile, where he dressed in women's clothes for the cover shoot, he spoke about visiting gay bars in the San Antonio Area.

Moreover, in 2019 he spoke to Business Insider to discuss the infamous Sports Illustrated cover from 1995 that rocked the NBA community to its core.

"They didn’t know the fact that when (they) shot that cover for the Sports Illustrated that that was the best-selling Sports Illustrated ever. And then the gay community started to reach out to me and said, ‘Wow, we never knew that our community can be represented like that in sports.’"

He added:

"And people didn’t know at the time that I was doing that. ... I was, you know, doing all the drag clubs, I was dressing in drag. I was dressing in women’s clothes. I was doing lingerie and stuff like that, and people in the gay community started embracing me."

Even in retirement, Dennis Rodman continues to demonstrate his unwavering support for the LGBT community. His advocacy has left a lasting impact and serves as a testament to his commitment to promoting inclusivity and acceptance.

