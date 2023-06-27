Vanessa Bryant comes out victorious in lawsuit over BodyArmor: All you need to know

Vanessa Bryant has emerged victorious from her lawsuit against BodyArmor this week. The dispute has been ongoing since 2019 when Molly Carter, the President of Kobe Inc., asserted that Kobe Bryant had promised her a 2% share of his earnings from the $400 million BodyArmor sale.

At the time, Kobe Bryant shot down the claim, refuting her claim that he promised her 2% of the sale. Six months later, the five-time NBA champion passed away in a tragic helicopter crash. Despite that, Vanessa Bryant has continued to defend her husband, even filing a countersuit against Carter.

The suit from Vanessa Bryant alleged that Carter "violated the duty of loyalty and the non-disparagement clause in her employment contract by trash-talking Kobe and his family." After the two sides went to arbitration, a judge ruled in Vanessa Bryant's favor.

According to TMZ, Vanessa Bryant was also awarded more than $1.5 million in attorney fees to compensate her for the financial setbacks she endured. In addition, the $400 million that Kobe Bryant earned from his investment in BodyArmor will now go to his widow, Vanessa Bryant.

Looking at Kobe Bryant's investment in BodyArmor

BodyArmor was created in 2011, being advertised as a healthier and more efficient alternative to sports drinks like Gatorade and VitaminWater. At the time, the company began acquiring investors, which included Kobe Bryant. In 2013, the NBA star put up $6 million as an investor in exchange for 10% of the company.

In 2018, the company sold to Coca-Cola for $5.6 billion, earning Bryant a hefty payout for his shares. Then, several years later in 2021, Coca-Cola purchased the remaining shares of BodyArmor, making them the majority owner.

At the time, the creator of BodyArmor, Mike Repole, spoke about the brand's journey from its inception to the Coca-Cola acquisition, saying:

"Ten years ago, we set out with a vision to create a better-for-you sports drink with a goal of becoming the #1 global sports drink. Our talented leadership team under Brent Hastie, our 400 dedicated employees and incredible Coca-Cola bottling partners have helped us build this remarkable brand.

"If it wasn’t for Kobe Bryant’s vision and belief, BODYARMOR would not have been able to achieve the success we had. I couldn’t be more excited to become part of the Coca-Cola family and set our sights on the future.”

With the lawsuit, and the countersuit now behind her, Vanessa can now follow in the words of Repole and set her sights on the future.

