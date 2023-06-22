Kevin Durant looks back on him and Kobe Bryant scoring team USA's first 19 points against Argentina

Kevin Durant seems to be strolling down memory lane. He recently quote tweeted a recent video on Twitter of when he paired with Kobe Bryant for Team USA against Argentina.

The USA took on Argentina in a pre-Olympics warmup game in Barcelona before the London 2012 Games. Durant and Bryant combined to score USA’s first 19 points as they jumped out to a big early lead in the game. The US held a 20-point lead at one point in the first half.

Argentina came storming back later in the game but the USA won 86-80. Durant led the team with 27 points and Bryant finished with 18. The US finished 13-of-34 from 3-point range in the friendly.

LeBron James added 15 points in the win. Manu Ginobili led Argentina with 23 points.

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 Lukas @KBsLakeShow24 TB When Kobe and Durant scored the first 19 Team USA Points to lead them to a 19-3 start against Argentina TB When Kobe and Durant scored the first 19 Team USA Points to lead them to a 19-3 start against Argentina https://t.co/LCxRKo30e9 A time twitter.com/kbslakeshow24/… A time twitter.com/kbslakeshow24/…

Team USA Basketball at the Olympic Games

The United States would go on to win gold in the London 2012 Games. They went undefeated along the way to gold.

The US faced Argentina again in the semifinals, and cruised to a 109-83 win. They went on to defeat Spain 107-100 in the gold medal match to complete the perfect tournament. Argentina lost the bronze medal match to Russia. Kevin Durant was the leading scorer on the team, averaging 19.5 points per game.

The 2012 roster was loaded with legends. Durant and Bryant were joined by James and Chris Paul. Tyson Chandler, Kevin Love, and Anthony Davis were the bigs. The rest of the roster was made up of All-Stars including Carmelo Anthony, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Deron Williams and Andre Iguodala.

Former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski led the team. It was the second of his three gold medals as the Team USA head coach.

It was the second straight gold medal for Team USA after settling for bronze in 2004. The United States have won the last four golds starting with the 2008 Redeem Team in Beijing.

They have dominated the sport since it was added to the Olympic Games in 1936, while winning 16 of the 20 gold medals. The United States did not participate in the 1980 Moscow Games.

The US settled for bronze in 1988. Professionals were then allowed to compete in the 1992 Barcelona Games which birthed the famous Dream Team.

The 1992 US team was one of the greatest rosters assembled in sports history. Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird led the USA to a dominating run to gold in Spain.

