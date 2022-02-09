“I’mma keep poking the bear” - Charles Barkley talks about his relationship with Shaquille O’Neal in conversation with Renee Paquette

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley are well known for their friendly back-and-forth banter to one another. In Tuesday’s episode of “The Sessions,” Barkley talked to Renee Paquette about making fun of O'Neal.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1gbHesaC93e3zsLUX7VAA5?si=5_7fkrFkSt-90MwHOW5Kzg

At the (24:10) mark of the Spotify episode, Barkley said:

“First of all, he’s awesome and he’s got thin skin and I’m old school. And you know, old school, if something bothers somebody, you got to keep poking the bear. He gets mad at me sometimes, you know. I’mma keep poking the bear cause 'that’s the best thing about sport: being in a locker room, on the bus trips, on the plane trips.”

Charles Barkley and Shaq's interesting friendship

Charles Barkley joined TNT in 2000 after retiring from his 16-year Hall of Fame career. During his time in the league, he played for three teams: the Philadelphia 76ers (1984-1992), the Phoenix Suns (1992-96) and Houston Rockets (1996-2000). Barkley retired as an 11-time All-Star and a one-time MVP.

Since becoming an analyst for “Inside the NBA,” Barkley has excelled primarily for his outspoken mentality. Known for always saying whatever he wanted on the court, particularly to poke at someone in an attempt to frustrate them, Barkley brings the same energy to the TNT set.

His controversial and strong-headed opinions help make the show interesting. Especially when it involves notable friend Shaquille O’Neal.

O'Neal, or "The Big Diesel," joined Turner Sports in 2011 after his retirement, and was then added to the “Inside the NBA” cast. It has been noted as the best NBA studio show on TV. Since his addition, O'Neal and Barkley have gone viral for many comical arguments and “poke the bear” moments between the two.

O'Neal, much like Barkley, was known for his aggression on the court. The difference, though, is that Shaq is much more goofy and fun-loving. So the two mitigate each other's differences, supplying their audience with funny bickering over balanced arguments and opinions.

Embedded below is a video highlight of "The Big Diesel" and Barkley’s funniest moments on “Inside the NBA.” As seen, the two mesh well together. For Charles to say that he is going to “keep poking the bear” should come to no surprise. That move is simply what he is known for, and he has made a point of proving that O’Neal is his favorite target.

Of course, with two aggressive basketball players playing as opponents, there are going to be quarrels on the court. One must not forget about the famous 1999 brawl between the two.

The Houston Rockets were hosting the LA Lakers when the 6-foot-6 Barkley didn’t back down from the 7-foot-1 O'Neal. The two ended up in a scrum, when Barkley threw a ball at Shaq’s head and O’Neal pushed in for a push and a punch or two.

It is funny how things change over time. The two have now taken their "enemies on the court" mentality into a friendly fire on television for audiences everywhere. Their basketball takes and amusing antics make for great conversation, and “Inside the NBA” has benefited from it.

“Inside the NBA” co-host Ernie Johnson was awarded the 2021 Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Sports Personality Host. A staple in NBA homes since the early 1990s, Johnson has recently had a large impact in providing great entertainment on the show's NBA commentary. Plus, he has to deal with Shaq and Barkley. Ernie deserves an award simply for that.

Also Read Article Continues below

“Inside the NBA” also took home two Emmys in weekly and limited series categories for Outstanding Studio Show. It looks like Charles Barkley's “poking the bear” is paying off.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein